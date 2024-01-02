Is Sarah Lahbati’s mom taking swipe at Richard Gutierrez? ‘Sobrang seloso tapos magpapa-DNA?’

Esther, Sarah Lahbati’s mother, intrigued online users as she responded to allegations that a particular individual was interested in organizing a DNA test for the actress’s sons.

Esther spoke about this after one @wardameramamento left a comment on Sarah’s Instagram post last Dec. 25, which gives a glimpse of the actress and her sons Zion and Kai’s Christmas celebration.

“Bilang babae, matatanggap ko siguro ‘yung mga mali ng asawa ko pero ‘yung ipa-DNA test ‘yung anak ko kasi baka hindi daw anak ng asawa ko? It’s too much to [bear],” the netizen wrote, apparently referring to Sarah’s actor husband Richard Gutierrez.

(As a woman, I can still accept my partner’s mistakes, but to have my children undergo a DNA test because of suspicions that they’re not my partner’s children? It’s too much to bear.)

Esther, without naming who she was referring to, then replied: “Grabe! Bakit kaya galit siya kay Sarah? Eh hindi nga pinapayagan si Sarah na walang [bodyguard]. Ngayon na lang ‘yan nakakalabas, kasama pa kami.”

(It’s too much! Why are they even mad at Sarah? She wasn’t even allowed to go out without bodyguards. She only got to go out lately, accompanied by us.)

“Sobrang seloso [tapos] magpapa-DNA? Baka mapahiya sila!” she added. (He’s too malicious and they would even want a DNA test? They might end up in shame!)

Another netizen, a certain @cucu_lady, made mention of Gutierrez’s mom, Annabelle Rama, who has previously made statements about the marriage of her son with Sarah.

“Sana bago ibuka ni Annabelle bunganga niya, isipin niya epekto ng mga nastiness niya sa mga bata,” the user wrote, adding how Gutierrez is “hiding behind her skirt.”

(I wish Annabelle would think about the effects her nastiness would have on the kids before she opens her mouth.)

Esther agreed with the netizen’s sentiment as she responded, “Kaya nga eh (I agree),” alongside a sad face emoji.

Sarah and Gutierrez have so far refrained from making any public statements regarding rumors of their separation, but the pair were earlier spotted without their wedding rings.

