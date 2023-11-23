Sarah Lahbati changes Instagram name to ‘SLG,’ cuts hair shorter

While still mum on speculations that her marriage with actor Richard Gutierrez is on the rocks, Sarah Lahbati-Gutierrez recently dropped her full name from her Instagram page and cut her hair shorter.

Eagle-eyed fans were intrigued after they noticed that the actress had changed her Instagram name from “Sarah Lahbati Gutierrez” to “SLG.”

Aside from changing her social media name, Lahbati also gave a little life update and showed off her new hairstyle, which is a few inches shorter than her previous one.

Meanwhile, Lahbati was also noticeably absent from the recent baptismal party of Richard’s niece, which Richard attended with their sons Zion and Kai, as seen in the photos shared by the actor’s sister Ruffa Gutierrez.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RUFFA GUTIERREZ (@iloveruffag)

Gutierez and Lahbati, who got married in March 2020, have been hounded by breakup rumors since earlier this month after fans pointed out that the pair—who have been expressive of their affection on their online platforms—have only shown photos of their individual bonding moments with their sons for the past weeks.

While the couple has yet to publicly address the breakup speculations, fans were relieved after seeing Richard still wearing his wedding band in a recent Instagram post.

RELATED STORIES

Richard Gutierrez shares Sarah Lahbati sizzling photos: ‘Morning views and coffee’

Sarah Lahbati’s shares surprise gift from hubby Richard Gutierrez