‘Blood pearls’: Grupo gikondenar ang pagpahimulos para sa korona sa Miss U

Ang grupo nga Sambilog-Balik Bugsuk Movement nanawagan sa bag-ong gikoronahang Miss Universe 2024 nga si Victoria Kjaer Theilvig nga mosulti bahin sa giingong pag-abuso batok sa mga marginalized nga komunidad sa Pilipinas.

Giingon nila nga ang korona nga iyang gisul-ob hinimo gikan sa pagpanamastamas sa mga lumad sa Bugsuk Island, Balabac, Palawan.

Niadtong Nobyembre 13 sa Mexico City, gipahibalo sa Miss Universe organization ang korona nga gamiton karong tuiga.

Ang korona, nga gitawag og “Lumière de l’Infini” (Light of Infinity), gihimo sa mga artesanong Pilipino gamit ang mga rare nga South Sea pearls nga gikan sa baybayon sa Palawan.

Kini maoy unang higayon sa kasaysayan sa pageant nga ang korona naggikan sa Pilipinas.

Sa usa ka open letter nga gipost sa ilang opisyal nga Facebook page, ang grupo, nga nakadawat og suporta gikan sa ubang mga lumad nga lider ug mga supporters sa tibuok kalibutan, nidemandar nga gamiton sa bag-ong Miss Universe ang iyang platform aron atubangon ang isyu nga giatubang sa mga marginalized nga komunidad sa Palawan

“Dear Victoria Kjaer Theilvig, congratulations on your remarkable victory as Miss Universe! Your achievement is a celebration of empowerment and a symbol of hope for many, particularly those fighting for justice and dignity. Today, we call on your platform and influence to shine a light on an urgent and critical issue affecting marginalized communities in the Philippines,” matud sa grupo.

“Your crown, while a beacon of triumph, carries pearls tied to the suffering of Indigenous Peoples in Bugsuk Island, Balabac, Palawan. These ‘blood pearls,’ sourced from waters controlled by powerful corporations, are products of decades of exploitation, displacement, and violence against the rightful stewards of these lands,” dugang nila.

Ang grupo nga nakabase sa Palawan nag-ingon nga daghang mga lumad ang gipapahawa ug gipangabusar sa mga dagkong korporasyon.

“In 1974, thousands of indigenous individuals were forcibly removed from their ancestral territories in Bugsuk and Pandanan Islands. Today, corporations like [Jewelmer] continue to control and profit from these lands and waters, leaving Indigenous Peoples dispossessed and vulnerable,” matud sa grupo.

“Human rights violations persist: fishers are harassed for venturing near company-controlled buoys covering thousands of hectares of ancestral waters. Armed guards intimidate families defending their homes and livelihoods on Marihangin Island, part of Bugsuk,” dugang pa sa ilahang sulat.

Gipasabot sa Sambilog nga bisan adunay legal nga basis aron protektahan ang katungod sa mga lumad, kini wala’y igong gahum aron makab-ot ang hustisya.

Nangayo sila og tabang kang Theilvig nga mogamit sa iyang tingog aron ipadako ang ilang panawagan alang sa hustisya, lakip ang paghangyo sa gobyerno sa Pilipinas nga ibalik ang coverage sa CARPER (Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program) ug paatubangon ang mga korporasyon sa ilahang mga tulubagon.

“Your support will make a profound impact, exposing the injustices tied to these “blood pearls” and bringing hope to communities who have suffered in silence for too long. By standing with the SAMBILOG-BALIK Bugsuk Movement, you champion a cause of humanity, dignity, and justice,” deklarar sa grupo.

Gi-awhag sad sa lokal nga organisasyon si Theilvig sa pag-edukar sa iyang kaugalingon sa dugang bahin sa isyu nga naglambigit sa mga marginalized nga grupo sa Pilipinas, nga nagpahayag sa ilang mensahe nga “dili lang usa ka apela apan usa ka tawag sa aksyon.”

“Together, we can ensure that your crown truly represents justice, hope, and empowerment for all,” they concluded their post,” ilang pagtapos.

Ang INQUIRER.net nangayo na og reaksyon gikan sa Jewelmer ug sa Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH), nga naggunit sa prangkisa alang sa pagsugo og representante sa Miss Universe pageant.

