Pagasa: Fair weather expected in most of PH today

Most of the country will experience generally fair weather on Thursday despite some chances of light rainfall due to the effects of the northeast monsoon and the easterlies, the state weather agency said.

State weather specialist Obet Badrina in a report Thursday morning said that the northeast monsoon, which is locally known as amihan, could bring light rainfall to parts of Northern Luzon.

“Asahan pa rin natin ang tiyansa ng mahihihinang pagulan sa Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Aurora, at Quezon dahil sa amihan,” he said.

(Let’s still expect light rains in Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Aurora, and Quezon due to the northeast monsoon.)

“In the rest of Luzon, we see the possibility of isolated rains still caused by the northeast monsoon, but generally fair weather will be experienced,” he also said in a mix of Filipino and English.

The easterlies, on the other hand, would still affect Visayas and Mindanao, according to the forecast of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Easterlies are warm winds blowing from the Pacific Ocean.

Pagasa further said northeast monsoon is likewise affecting portions of Palawan and Western Visayas, which may experience some isolated rains on Thursday.

“In parts of Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao, we see that general fair weather will prevail except for the usual rain showers and thunderstorms,” Badrina noted.

He added that based on Pagasa’s latest data, there is no indication that any weather disturbance will form or enter the Philippine area of responsibility until the weekend.

“The regional services division of Pagasa will always provide an update if there are thunderstorms formed and observed that may cause rain,” the weather specialist continued.

As for the country’s seaboards, Pagasa raised a gale warning over the coastal areas of Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur.

Pagasa said waves as high as 4.5 meters may be anticipated in the seaboards of these provinces.

