Gwen: No competition with Cebu City in organizing Sinulog

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia has dismissed rumors of competition with the Cebu City Government over organizing the Sinulog Festival.

Garcia, in a recent press conference, said the Capitol has no intentions to upstage the city’s efforts in holding one of the biggest and grandest festivals in the country.

“You know, the Cebu City Government, perteng paningkamot sad. Nitabang ta og maayo, dili lang gyud mi magka-agree sa lugar,” she said.

The governor also clarified that it was not her decision to prevent the winning contingents in the upcoming Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan from joining the Grand Showdown of the Sinulog Festival at the South Road Properties (SRP).

Instead, all mayors and choreographers agreed not to send their performers for the ritual showdown, which will take place a week after the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan. It was a unanimous choice by all mayors and choreographers, who preferred to perform at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

“It was the unanimous decision of all the contingents that they would rather perform sa Abellana… And I won’t risk it. I will not have that responsibility,” added Garcia.

It can be recalled that the Capitol, which will lead this year’s Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan, decided to hold the competition at the CCSC, also known as Abellana Sports Center, instead at the SRP.

The Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan is set for January 14, with 18 confirmed contingents, including guest performers from Tribu Lumad Basakanon and Minglanilla’s Sugat Kabanhawan Festival.

Meanwhile, the Ritual Showdown and Grand Parade are scheduled on January 21.

/clorenciana

