Woman stabs ‘cheating’ live-in partner over goodnight kiss, meetup text messages 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A text conversation on a man’s cellphone about a meetup with his other woman to have a goodnight kiss ended badly for both the man and his live-in partner.

READ MORE: The impacts of cheating? A psychologist’s take on adultery

This was after his live-in partner chanced upon the text conversation, saw red, got a knife and stabbed the man in the back for cheating on her.

Man survived stabbing

This happened at past 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 in Barangay Tinago, Cebu City.

READ: CHEATING CAUGHT: Married sales girl, lover arrested for adultery in Toledo City

Authorities said that the man, 43, a driver, was rushed to the hospital for treatment. He survived.

The woman, 44, a volunteer of a government agency, was arrested and was detained. She would be facing frustrated homicide charge.

READ: WATCH: Married BPO worker caught with lover inside motel; nabbed

Cheating text conversation

According to authorities in their investigation, the woman-live-in partner, happened to get the cellphone of her live-in partner and saw the cheating text conversation.

The conversation was about the man saying goodbye to his lover when his other woman replied about wanting to kiss the man for a goodnight kiss.

This ended with the man asking for them to meet for that goodnight kiss.

READ: Wife catches husband with mistress in Mandaue hotel

Stabbed in the back

Unfortunately for the man, his live-in partner chanced upon the conversation on his mobile phone.

The woman saw red and as the man got on his motorcycle to get ready to leave his home for the alleged meetup with his other woman, his live-in partner knife in her hand, approached her live-in partner and stabbed him in the back.

ALSO READ:

Jealous man nabbed for stabbing his live-in partner, friend

Police arrest man who stabbed four people in Antipolo

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP