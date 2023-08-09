CHEATING CAUGHT: Married sales girl, lover arrested for adultery in Toledo City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A married sales girl and her alleged lover landed in jail after getting caught by the woman’s husband allegedly committing adultery inside their house in Toledo City on midnight of Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

Based on the police report, the alleged cheating happened in Sitio Dakit, Barangay Awihao, Toledo City, Cebu at around 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

Personnel from the Toledo City Police Station arrested two individuals after responding to a complaint made by the woman’s husband about an adultery incident inside their residence, according to the police report.

Police arrested the complainant’s wife, a 33 year-old a sales girl and a resident of the barangay.

They also arrested her alleged lover, a 37 year-old tricycle driver, and a resident of Sitio Costa Roca, Barangay Pondol in Balamban, Cebu.

Their identities are withheld pending the filing of charges.

According to Article 333 of the Revised Penal Code, adultery is committed by any married woman, who shall have sexual intercourse with a man not her husband, and by the man who has carnal knowledge of her, knowing her to be married, even if the marriage be subsequently declared void.

According to the Revised Penal Code, the penalty for those found guilty of adultery is prison correctional.

Police Staff Sergeant Fredenil Cabañero, desk officer, told CDN Digital in a phone interview that the arrested persons are now detained at the Toledo City Police Station pending for the filing of appropriate charges.

He added that the complainant is set to file the charges later on Wednesday.

Toledo City is approximately 46 kilometers west of Cebu City.

