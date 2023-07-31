Wife catches husband with mistress in Mandaue hotel

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 51-year-old man and his mistress landed in jail after his wife caught them checking in at a hotel in Mandaue City last Sunday, July 30.

The Subangdaku Police Station in Mandaue City confirmed arresting the 51-year-old man and his 58-year-old mistress at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police Major Romeo Caacoy, chief of Subangdaku Police Station, said the man’s wife sought their assistance after catching her husband checking in at a hotel in Brgy. Tipolo with another woman that day.

The married couple were residents of Cebu City, said Caacoy.

When the police raided the hotel room, they found the complainant’s husband with his 58-year-old mistress, who was also a resident of Cebu City.

The suspects are currently detained at the Subangdaku Police Station and will face charges of adultery.

CDN Digital has opted not to divulge the identities of the suspects to protect the privacy of the families involved.

RELATED STORIES

Husband determined to file adultery charges against wife caught with lover in Compostela inn

Adultery raps lodged vs 2 cops

/dcb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP