Pagasa: Adverse weather conditions expected today due to amihan, easterlies

MANILA, Philippines — Most areas in the Philippines are expected to experience adverse weather conditions on Friday due to three weather systems, as reported by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

The northeast monsoon, or amihan, is expected to bring cloudy skies with light rains to northern Luzon, according to Pagasa’s morning bulletin.

“Dito naman sa bahagi ng Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, maging sa bahagi rin ng Aurora, at Quezon ay magiging maulap ‘yung kalangitan at mataas ‘yung tyansa ng mga mahihinang pag-ulan o pag-ambon na dulot ng amihan,” Pagasa weather specialist Grace Castañeda said.

(Here in the part of Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, and even in the part of Aurora, and Quezon, the sky will be cloudy, and there is a high chance of light rains or mist caused by northeast monsoon.)

The same weather system will cause slightly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, she added.

Pagasa, however, said no significant impact is expected in areas affected by the northeast monsoon.

The shear line, on the other hand, will result in overcast skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over the Bicol Region, and northern and eastern Samar.

Shear line is the convergence of cool and warm winds.

Pagasa warned that flash floods or landslides may occur in low-lying areas due to moderate to heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the easterlies, along with localized thunderstorms, will cause partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms in Mindanao, the rest of Visayas, and Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan).

Pagasa said those living in low-lying areas must stay vigilant for possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

As for the country’s seaboards, the state weather agency said a gale warning alert stays for several coasts of Luzon due to the northeast monsoon.

“Mayroon pa rin tayong nakataas na gale warning sa dagat baybayin ‘yan ng Batanes, northern coast ng Cagayan kasama na ang Babuyan Islands, maging sa northern coast ng Ilocos Norte kung saan mapanganib pa rin ang pagpalaot para sa ating mga kababayang mangingisda pati na rin ‘yung may mga maliliit na sasakyang pangdagat,” Castañeda said.

(Gale warning is still raised along the coast of Batanes, the northern coast of Cagayan including the Babuyan Islands, even in the northern coast of Ilocos Norte where fishing is still dangerous for our fishermen as well as for small ships.)

READ MORE: Easterlies, amihan to bring rain, overcast skies across most of PH — Pagasa

Northeast monsoon, easterlies to bring rain to some parts of Luzon, Mindanao

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP