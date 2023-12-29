Easterlies, amihan to bring rain, overcast skies across most of PH -- Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Friday cautioned residents in low-lying areas about potential flash floods and landslides due to the northeast monsoon (amihan) and easterlies.

The state weather bureau reported that Batanes and Babuyan Islands would experience overcast skies with rain because of the amihan.

It also said that partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms may be experienced over Visayas, Mindanao, Mimaropa, and Bicol Region due to easterlies.

Pagasa noted that the areas influenced by amihan may have moderate to heavy rains, and the areas affected by easterlies could have severe thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, may expect generally fair weather to partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to amihan.

Pagasa said amihan is not expected to have a significant impact on the affected areas.

Meanwhile, the state weather agency said that there is no low pressure area being monitored inside or outside of the Philippine area of responsibility.

“Sa kasalukuyan wala rin tayong binabantayan na low pressure area na makaka-apekto sa ating bansa sa mga susunod na araw,” said state weather specialist Daniel James Villamil.

(Currently, we are not monitoring any low pressure area that will affect our country in the next few days.)

No gale warning alert is raised in any parts of the archipelago’s seaboards, he added.

