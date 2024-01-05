Cash donations for Lapu fire victims reach P14.4M

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Lapu-Lapu City Government has received a total of P14,454,876 in cash donations for the fire victims of Sitio Sta. Maria, Barangay Pusok.

On Friday, January 5, 2024, the City Council during its special session approved the immediate disbursement of the said cash donations from the city’s trust fund account to aid the fire victims.

Councilor Annabeth Cuizon moved for the disbursement of the said fund.

Of the said amount, P13,584,873.06 will be distributed to 561 verified homeowners whose residences were destroyed, providing each with P24,215.46. Additionally, P870,000 of the cash donations has been earmarked to cover survey expenses for the reblocking initiative in the area.

According to the validation findings as of December 16, 2023, a total of 2,145 families or 5,515 individuals were affected by the massive fire.

Of the number, 1,584 families were renters, while 561 families were homeowners. These statistics have been verified by the City Social Welfare and Development Office and are certified by the Officer-in-Charge, Junard Abalos.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan clarified that out of 561 homeowners, only 460 will be able to build their homes again in Sitio Sta. Maria, while the remaining 101 homeowners will be relocated to the GMC lot behind Felicity Island Hotel in Pusok.

The city will also ensure that no homes will be constructed in the no-build zone for their security.

