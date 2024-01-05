Rama to car owners: ‘Don’t use own cars, take public transport’ during Sinulog

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama is urging car owners to use public transport or carpool during Sinulog for “better” traffic management.

“There will be three times more people that will storm the City of Cebu. Traffic will be a concern. But it will be manageable if we all will be the solution,” said Rama in his “Ing’nang Mayor” program via Sugboanon Channel.

He said that this initiative would be a “shared responsibility” to help mitigate traffic congestion, especially during the Sinulog.

Appeal of Rama to motorists

“Motraffic pagayo kung ang inyong sakyanan inyong paari-on diri (sa Sugbo),” he said.

(The traffic will worsen if you bring your cars here (in Cebu City).

He added, “Ako lang gihangyo, tabang mo. Ayaw mo paggawas sa tanan ninyong sakyanan, usa ra, mag-car pooling mo, … alegre pa.”

(I am appealing, help us. Don’t use all your cars, use only one, you car pool… it is even more fun.)

Sinulog promote a healthy lifestyle – Rama

Rama said that in Melbourne, private vehicles are limited in the city’s suburbs, leading people to use trams to commute into the city center.

Moreover, the mayor emphasized that Sinulog activities could also promote a healthy lifestyle for both Sinulog revelers and Fiesta Señor devotees.

He said “It brings everybody to be walking. Sinulog is a venue for a health activity.”

He also expressed dismay that some individuals, despite their indifference, were quick to complain about traffic.

Problem of rich people, sometimes

“Usahay, ang problema sa mga dato kay gusto ra sad sila ihatud sa tugkaran. Ang kadaghanan sa mga tawo sa kalibutan nanglakaw,” he said.

(Sometimes, the problem with those who are rich is because they would want to be brought to their doorstep. All the people in the world are walking.)

Gealon back as traffic czar

Meanwhile, Rama announced the reinstatement of Cebu City Councilor Rey Gealon as the head of the Traffic Management Committee (TMC).

Rama asked him to take charge of the traffic preparations for this year’s Sinulog Festival.

Rama said that he, along with Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, would collaborate with Gealon in overseeing the traffic management in the city’s two districts during the festival.

