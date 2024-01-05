‘Rotonda’ soon be constructed along SRP junction, F. Vestil Street

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A roundabout project called “Rotonda” will soon be implemented along the South Road Property (SRP) junction of F. Vestil Street, in a bid to ease the increasing traffic in the area.

This comes after Cebu City Councilor Rey Gealon, the reinstated head of the Traffic Management Committee (TMC), filed the resolution on January 4.

Execute Rotonda

In the penned resolution, Gealon formally requested the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Region 7 to execute a roundabout project at the junction of F. Vestil Street and the South Road Property (SRP).

Additionally, Gealon sought a detailed timeline for the implementation of the aforementioned project.

A roundabout, also known as a “rotary or traffic circle” is a “type of circular intersection or junction in which road traffic is permitted to flow in one direction around a central island, and priority is typically given to traffic already in the junction.”

Roundabout at SRP

Last August 18, 2021, the DPWH-7 Director Edgar Tabacon presented a proposal for the construction of a roundabout at the South Road Property (SRP) junction of F. Vestil Street, situated in Barangay Mambaling near SM Seaside City Cebu.

However, Gealon asserted, through his resolution, that despite the approval of the roundabout project by the City Council, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) did not carry out the implementation of the said project.

In response to this situation, the city councilor urged the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to proceed with the implementation of the roundabout project, which had received approval from the City Council in 2021.

The councilor further requested that the DPWH furnish a detailed timeline for the implementation within 15 days from the date of receipt of the official document.

