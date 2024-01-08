Bohol drug bust: Raps readied against 2 suspects caught with P1.8M shabu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Dauis town in Bohol Province are readying charges of illegal possession and selling of illegal drugs against a 21-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, who were caught with nearly P1.8 million worth of suspected shabu during the past weekend.

They were caught during a buy-bust operation at Purok 5, Barangay Catarman of Dauis town at past 10 p.m. on January 6, 2024.

READ: E-bike driver caught with P6.8M worth of shabu in Cebu City

Bohol drug busts suspects identified

Authorities identified those arrested as Jordan Banga, 21, and his alleged female cohort, Renalou Sarse, 28.

Banga was from Baclayon town of Bohol Province while his alleged cohort, Sarse was from Carmen town also of the province.

Some 260 grams of suspected shabu were recovered from the possession of the two suspects during the police operation.

Authorities estimated the standard market price of the confiscated shabu to be worth P1,768,000.

READ: Big time drug pusher nabbed with P8.8 million shabu in Cebu City

Bohol drug bust: Dauis police coordinates with PDEA

Initial investigation showed that a team led Police Lieutenant Thomas Cheung, Dauis Municipal Police Station chief, conducted the buy-bust operation that led to the arrest of Banga and Sarse.

The Dauis Police Municipal Police Station chief has coordinated with Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) before implementing the operation against the suspects.

READ: Shabu worth P414K seized, 7 nabbed in one day in Cebu City

Cebu City drug operations

About three days before the Bohol operation, in Cebu City, police also confiscated suspected shabu worth P414,000 in two separate operations.

Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) together with members of the Mambaling Police Station first raided a suspected drug den in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City at past 11 a.m. on January 5.

Six people were arrested including the suspected female caretaker of the alleged drug den.

They also confiscated 11 grams of suspected shabu during the operation, which had a market value of 74,800.

READ: Illegal drug haul in 2023 valued at P10.4B, says Palace

Sirao buy-bust operation

A few hours later, or at past 5 p.m. of the same day, PDEA-7 agents conducted another buy-bust operation in a mountain barangay of Cebu City — in Barangay Sirao.

They arrested 1 person, who was caught with 50 grams of suspected shabu, which had an estimated market value of P340,000.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP