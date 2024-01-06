Shabu worth P414K seized, 7 nabbed in one day in Cebu City
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Seven persons were arrested while P414,800 worth of shabu were seized in two anti-illegal drugs operations in Cebu City on Friday, January 5, 2023.
Six individuals, including an alleged drug den maintainer, landed in jail after they were caught during a buy-bust operation in Sitio Tugas, San Roque, Mambaling, Cebu City at around 11:50 a.m.
The alleged drug den maintainer was identified as 52-year-old Mary Vic Cabiluna alias “Alicia,” who is jobless.
Also arrested were 5 alleged drug den visitors including David Mark Maloloy-on, 33, a delicacies vendor; Marvin Baino, 50, taxi driver; and Alejo Tangayan, 42, a truck driver.
Police also nabbed Adrian Allan Baterna and Jon Chad Uriarte y Pitogo, both 21-year-old college students.
According to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Ageny in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), the joint operation was conducted by PDEA 7 Regional Special Enforcement Team and Mambaling Police Station.
Operatives seized from the suspects 5 packs of suspected shabu weighing around 11 grams with an estimated market value of P74,800.
They also confiscated empty sachets with residue of suspected shabu, a digital weighing scale, a cellphone, and various drug paraphernalia.
According to the agency, charges of selling and possessing of illegal drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintenance of a drug den, and being an employee of a drug den will be filed against the arrested individuals.
Leia Alcantara, PDEA-7 spokesperson, shared that the operation stemmed from information from concerned citizens.
She added that a month-long case buildup was done before the buy-bust was conducted.
A few hours after the Mambaling drug sting, PDEA-7 agents nabbed another suspect during a buy-bust operation in Sitio Tawagan 2, Barangay Sirao, Cebu City.
At around 5:45 p.m., police arrested 25-year-old Venris Jay Bonghanoy, jobless and a resident of the barangay.
Authorities described Bonghanoy as a target-listed drug personality.
During the operation, agents confiscated 2 packs of suspected shabu which weighed around 50 grams and worth around P340,000.
Aside from suspected drugs, they also took the buy-bust money and a cellular phone.
Alcantara said that Bonghanoy can dispose of around 200 grams of illegal drugs per week.
It took 2 months for operatives to conduct a case buildup before the suspect was arrested, she added.
According to PDEA-7, Bonghanoy will likely be facing charges of selling illegal drugs.
