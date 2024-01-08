Ecowaste Coalition to Black Nazarene devotees: Keep Jan. 9 ‘Traslacion’ clean

MANILA, Philippines — Environmental watchdog group Ecowaste Coalition calls on Black Nazarene devotees to keep Rizal Park and the Jan. 9 grand procession clean by avoiding smoking and littering during the traditional ‘pahalik’ at Quirino Grandstand.

In 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic, Ecowaste’s “basura patrollers” gathered overflowing garbage in Luneta Park, which included plastic and paper food containers, food waste, and empty plastic bottles during the grand procession.

Some were also filled with urine, soiled diapers, sleeping materials, and a huge volume of single-use plastics, according to Ecowaste.

“Keeping Rizal Park and the entire traslacion smoke- and litter-free will be a huge challenge, but we remain hopeful that it can be achieved with the devotees leading the way,” said Ochie Tolentino, zero waste campaigner of Ecowaste.

‘Zero Waste Month’

The Feast of the Black Nazarene commemorated in January coincides with “Zero Waste Month,” following Presidential Proclamation No. 760 issued in 2014.

Ecowaste pointed out that it would be an opportune time to show solidarity with the country’s initiatives to prevent and reduce pollution, as well as with the recently launched “Kalinisan sa Bagong Pilipinas” program of President Marcos.

On Saturday, the group conducted an event in front of the Minor Basilica and National Shrine of Jesus Nazareno in Quiapo, Manila, with the Green Brigade Team of the parish and the Samahan ng mga Mangangalakal ng Scrap sa Capulong, where they unfurled a big banner that said: “Kalakip ng Debosyon ang Malinis na Traslacion” (Alongside Devotion is a Clean Procession).

“Not leaving any garbage behind along the processional route from Rizal Park to Quiapo Church will mirror our understanding of our role and responsibility as stewards of God’s creation,” Tolentino said.

He added that his group’s appeal for a clean observance of this year’s traslacion echoed the message of Pope Francis in 2013 when he told Catholics to “make a serious commitment to respect and protect creation, to be attentive to every person, to counter the culture of waste and disposable, to promote a culture of solidarity and of encounter.”

‘Reusable containers’

Ecowaste likewise urged organizers to remind devotees to reduce garbage, avoid disposable plastic “banderitas,” and limit the use of plastic tarpaulins through regular and novena Masses and social media posts.

“For food and water givers: Offer food or water in reusable containers, which can be washed and reused. Refrain from giving food or water in single-use plastic bags, bottles or cups, or in polystyrene or Styrofoam containers,” the group said.

Ecowaste also said it would deploy volunteers on Jan. 9 to help with the clean up of Rizal Park, which will serve as the site of the traditional pahalik, vigil, and Fiesta Mayor, before the reenactment of traslacion.

Meanwhile, Quiapo Church communications coordinator Silgen Frias Cabrito on Sunday reminded the public not to bring a bag during the grand procession.

“Only transparent bags are allowed, even if there is no inspection, everyone monitored with [bags] is subject… to inspection,” he said in a Viber message.

The annual procession was suspended for the past three years because of the pandemic.

No threats

Meanwhile the Philippine National Police said it has not monitored any security threats.

Authorities will also implement until Jan. 10 a “no-fly zone and no drone zone” within the vicinity of the Quirino Grandstand, Quiapo Church and the routes of the procession, while a “no sail zone” at the vicinity waters of Manila’s South Harbor and the Pasig River will be imposed from 12 a.m. of Jan. 6 to 12 a.m. of Jan. 10.

A gun ban in the City of Manila takes effect 7 a.m. on Jan. 8 up to 7 a.m. on Jan. 10.

