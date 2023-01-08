88,000 devotees join Walk of Faith for Feast of Black Nazarene

MANILA, Philippines — Some 88,000 devotees attended the Walk of Faith early Sunday morning in Manila to celebrate the Feast of the Black Nazarene, according to the Quiapo Church Command Post.

The procession, from the Quirino Grandstand to Quiapo Church, was much less crowded and more orderly than the traditional “Traslacion” where crowds swarm around the life-size statue of the Black Nazarene.

The traditional “Traslacion” was called off anew this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Walk of Faith procession only lasted more than two hours, beginning 1:30 am until at around 4:00 am.

The “Traslacion” once lasted 22 hours.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Red Cross said it attended to some 50 individuals who needed medical attention / first aid treatment during the procession.

Fortunately, no major injuries were reported.

Manila Police District Director Brig. Gen. Andre Dizon said no untoward incident was reported during the Walk of Faith.

The annual procession is a reenactment of the 1787 Traslacion — or “solemn transfer” — of the image from its original shrine in Bagumbayan, the present Rizal Park, to the Quiapo Church.

Hourly masses will be celebrated at the Quiapo Church, but devotees will only be allowed to venerate and touch the image Black Nazarene (Pagpupugay) instead of the traditional “pahalik”

The 10-day observance of the Feast of Black Nazarene begins on December 31 and will culminate on Monday, January 9.

Dizon earlier said some 5 million devotees are expected to participate in the various activities and rites

