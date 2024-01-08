Cong. Matugas scores 34 points in Batch ’85/86’s dominant win in USC NABC cage wars

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Batch 1985-1986 Bagtik dominated Batch 1991-Bai with a score of 76-43 in the resumption of the University of San Carlos (USC) North Alumni Basketball Club (NABC) tournament on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at the USC-NC campus here.

Congressman Bingo Matugas, a member of Batch 1985-1986 Bagtik, led his team to victory with an impressive 34-point performance against Batch 1991-Bai.

Matugas is also one of the organizers of this alumni-based basketball tournament, now in its final edition.

The win extended Batch 1985-1986 Bagtik’s unbeaten record to three wins, while the opposing squad remained winless in three games.

Arturo Mata contributed 15 points, and Craig Edgar Ocanda added 14 points for Batch 1991-Bai.

Meanwhile, Batch 1993-Dragons secured their second win in three games by defeating Batch 1988 Barakos 57-42.

Bong Eleazar scored 22 points, while Dindo Sausa countered with a 24-point performance for the Barakos.

In other games, Fritz Villamor, Joseph Bragat, and Jeremy Deiparine of Batch 1999 Barracudas collaborated to beat Batch 2001-Dos Mil Uno with a score of 70-48.

Villamor scored 17 points, Bragat added 16, and Deiparine contributed 15 points in the victory.

Conrad Plando of Batch 2001 was the lone double-digit scorer in their loss, with 16 points.

Also achieving victory last Sunday was Batch 2000-Millenium, defeating Batch 2002 Goats 66-61, while Batch 2013-Reapers emerged victorious against Batch 2015 Assassins with a score of 85-70.

