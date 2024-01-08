Pulse Asia: Admin’s disapproval rating on inflation strategy hits 73%

MANILA, Philippines — Most Filipinos disapproved of how the Marcos administration handled their top concern – inflation, according to new Pulse Asia survey released on Monday.

According to the survey, controlling inflation remains the number one national concern for Filipinos.

As many as 72 percent of respondents of the Pulse Asia survey listed it as one of their main worries as of December 2023.

Only 9 percent of survey respondents approve of the government’s efforts, but most of them thumbed down its actions.

“The national administration posts its only majority disapproval rating (73%) on the issue of controlling inflation, the single issue identified as urgent by most adults in the country (72%),” said Pulse Asia in its report.

The top concerns for Filipinos as of December 2023 are as follows:

1. Controlling inflation: 72 percent

2. Increasing worker salary: 40 percent

3. Job creation: 28 percent

4. Poverty reduction: 25 percent

Furthermore, Pulse Asia found out that 34 percent of respondents approve of how the government is trying to increase workers’ salaries.

Forty-five percent of Filipinos approve of the government’s job creation initiatives, and 24 percent approve of its programs to reduce poverty.

The survey, taken from December 3 to 7, has 1,200 respondents.

It had a ± 2.8% error margin and 95% confidence level.

RELATED STORIES

Pulse Asia: Marcos’ approval rating jumps by 3%, Duterte gains 1%

Pulse Asia Survey: Heads of all 3 gov’t branches’ approval ratings fall

Marcos Jr. leads latest Pulse Asia survey for presidential race

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP