USC NABC ‘Last Dance’ season tips off Nov. 26

CEBU CITY, Philippines—It’s all systems go for the opening of the University of San Carlos (USC) North Alumni Basketball Club (NABC) dubbed “The Last Dance” Congressman Bingo Bagtik Matugas Cup on November 26, 2023 at the USC North Campus gymnasium.

Over 30 teams representing four divisions will compete in the USC NABC featuring various alumni batches from 1982 to 2018.

“Our main objective of having this basketball tournament is to unite the already strong alumni brotherhood that we have built over the course of 40 years,” said NABC’s ball club head and Public Relations Officer (PRO) Ian Callet.

The rest of the people behind the USC NABC are Ryan Villaflores (Alumni Affairs president), Jonathan Saso (commissioner/Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas), Lolito Belonguel (VP Internal), Ernest Evangelista (VP external), Kevin Laurel (treasurer), Joshua Mah (secretary), and Galimar Largo (USC school coordinator).

‘Special season’

Callet added that this edition of the USC NABC basketball league is extra special for them since it will be the last time to have an all-USC-NC and USC Boys High School alumni league.

This as USC will merge all of its campuses under one alumni board soon.

The league is expected to run until February next year.

The opening ceremony on Sunday will have USC Provincial Superior and SVD-PH Southern Province Fr. Roger Bag-Ao and league presentor Cong. Bingo Matugas.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Six teams notch wins in Don Bosco Alumni cagefest

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP