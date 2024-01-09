Over 600 Black Nazarene devotees receive Red Cross assistance

By: Adrian Parungao January 09,2024 - 09:17 PM

Catholic devotees jostle with each other as they try to touch a glass-covered carriage carrying the so-called Black Nazarene during an annual religious procession in Manila on January 9, 2024. Hundreds of thousands of Catholic faithful swarmed a historic statue of Jesus Christ as it was pulled through the streets of the Philippine capital on January 9, in one of the world’s biggest displays of religious devotion.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Red Cross reported that as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, its personnel stationed along the route of the Traslacion 2024 for the Feast of the Black Nazarene attended to 643 individuals who required medical and other forms of assistance.

Two hundred fifty seven had their vital signs checked, 214 had minor medical issues while six others had major issues.

Thirty two were brought to nearby hospitals and medical facilities.

Among the cases attended to by Red Cross volunteers were abrasions, burns, dizziness, punctures, lacerations, difficulty in breathing, and hypertension.

According to the Quiapo Church Command Post, as of 6 p.m, more than 6.5 million devotees joined the Traslacion this year, which marked the end of three-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

The image of the Black Nazarene arrived at the Quiapo Church from the Quirino Grandstand in Rizal Park, Manila, at 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

