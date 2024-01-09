Over 600 Black Nazarene devotees receive Red Cross assistance

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Red Cross reported that as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, its personnel stationed along the route of the Traslacion 2024 for the Feast of the Black Nazarene attended to 643 individuals who required medical and other forms of assistance.

Two hundred fifty seven had their vital signs checked, 214 had minor medical issues while six others had major issues.

Thirty two were brought to nearby hospitals and medical facilities.

Among the cases attended to by Red Cross volunteers were abrasions, burns, dizziness, punctures, lacerations, difficulty in breathing, and hypertension.

According to the Quiapo Church Command Post, as of 6 p.m, more than 6.5 million devotees joined the Traslacion this year, which marked the end of three-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

The image of the Black Nazarene arrived at the Quiapo Church from the Quirino Grandstand in Rizal Park, Manila, at 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

