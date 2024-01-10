Cafgu member in Negros nabbed for killing father, son with rifle

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A state militiaman will be facing charges for two counts of murder after killing a father and his son in Negros Occidental last January 2.

The crime happened in Brgy. Montilla in Moises Padilla town, in what started as a call for help to pacify a conflict involving two men, one of whom was armed with a bolo.

Cafgu member respond to confrontation

Based on police reports from the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office, the suspect, identified as CAA Donan Sosia, went to respond to the confrontation around 4:30 p.m. that day.

Barangay officials in Montilla had asked enforcers to address the issue.

Man armed with bolo

When Sosia arrived in the scene, he confronted the man armed with the bolo later identified as John Albert Templatura, 32, police said.

However, Templatura allegedly drew his bolo and was about to attack Sosia who, in turn, fired his M16 rifle several times.

Templatura’s father, Godofredo Templatura, 70, tried to intervene but he too was gunned down. The two Templaturas were declared dead on the spot.

Hit by stray bullets

Police also said the stray bullets from the rifle hit two other nearby individuals, identified as Marites Rafol and Jeisel Abaño. Both were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

Passersby also managed to capture a video on how the gruesome crime unfolded, which recently went viral on social media.

Sosia was immediately arrested in his detachment after the shooting took place. Police seized his M16 rifle, and a bandolier with 7 loaded magazines.

