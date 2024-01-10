Sinulog 2024: Traffic schemes and road closures

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) is urging motorists to plan their trips for the duration of the Sinulog and Fiesta Señor activities, as road closures will be implemented on these days.

In the “Traffic Hour” teleradyo program via Sugboanon Channel on Tuesday, January 9, The CCTO revealed its plan to enforce road closures in various parts of the city, particularly during the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Dakbayan on Saturday, January 13, and the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan on Sunday, January 14.

Likewise, the Sto. Niño procession on Saturday, January 20, and the Sinulog Grand Parade on January 21 will also have similar road closures, according to the CCTO’s announcement.

Sinulog 2024: Don’t bring vehicles

The CCTO recommended individuals planning to attend the fiesta activities on January 21 to follow Mayor Mike Rama’s suggestion and consider carpooling or using public transportation to alleviate potential traffic congestion.

“Kung motan-aw mo sa atong Sinulog, ayaw lang tawon mo pagdala sa inyong mga sakyanan,” said Jounal Baustista, the assistant operation head of CCTO.

(If you will watch our Sinulog, please, don’t bring your cars.)

Vehicles will be provided to SRP

He added, “Kung mahimo, pag-commute na lang mo aron dili mo maglisod pag-parking diha sa SRP (South Road Properties) kay limited ra gyud kaayo ug naa ray mga sakyanan nga i-provide.”

(If you can, just commute so that you will not find it difficult to park there at the SRP (South Road Properties) because (the parking areas) are just limited, and there are vehicles that will be provided.)

Bautista said that shuttle buses would be arranged to transport locals and tourists from both northern and southern parts of Cebu who would wish to attend the festivities at the SRP.

He said that shuttle buses would operate from Starmall in Talisay City for those in southern Cebu, and from SM Cebu and GMall in Cebu City for those residing in the north.

Additionally, Bautista said that the CCTO would provide information about potential parking spaces for vehicle owners at a later date.

Road closures on Jan. 13, 14

For the Sinulog sa Kabataan street dancing competition, Bautista said that portions of Escario St., particularly near the Cebu Provincial Capitol, would be temporarily closed by 1 p.m. on January 14.

“Sa dili pa magsugod, wala tay e-close nga karsada. Ang atong intersection (kay) i-open kung wala na’y mga contingents. Ang atoa rang i-close kani rang atubangan sa Kapitolyo kung asa adto sila (contingents) mag-assemble,” he added.

(Before the start of the event, we will not close any roads. Our intersection will be opened if there are no more contingents. The one that we will close is the front of the Capitol where they (the contingents) will assemble.)

CCTO is also set to close sections of Imus Road, P. Del Rosario St., and Osmeña Blvd. for the street dancing event during Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Dakbayan on Saturday noon, as mentioned by Bautista.

Both Sinulog sa Dakbayan and Lalawigan will culminate at the Cebu City Sports Center, and Bautista assured that CCTO would implement traffic rerouting measures during these events to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Sinulog 2024: Traffic schemes and the grand parade

In preparation for the Sinulog grand parade, CCTO has devised a proposed traffic scheme.

According to the plan, the seaside lane of the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) will be open to two-way traffic.

Only the mountainside lane of the CSCR will be utilized as part of the grand parade route.

Fences to be installed on center island

Bautista said that CCTO intends to install fences on the center island of CSCR to prevent people from crossing both lanes.

Additionally, F. Vestil St. will be open to two-way traffic in the morning and late afternoon to facilitate the entry of visitors to SRP.

CCTO will also establish zipper lanes at the CSCR and F. Vestil to facilitate the immediate movement of emergency vehicles in and out of the SRP, he further explained.

Bautista said that the traffic scheme would still be subject to potential modifications.

