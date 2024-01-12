Filipino couple killed in Michigan car crash; 6 kids orphaned

A Filipino couple from Farmington Hills, Michigan was killed when a stolen truck collided head on with their vehicle — leaving their six kids orphaned.

On Saturday, around 1:30 a.m., Ryan Ambrosio, 45, and Jennifer Ambrosio, 43, met their tragic fate while driving at the Lodge Freeway near Civic Drive. They were announced dead on the spot.

The two were driving home from a date night when a 35-year-old man from Romulus driving a stolen truck and trying to flee from the police started driving with headlights off as he went against the traffic flow — crashing into the vehicle of the Filipino couple.

According to the Michigan State Police, Lodge Freeway remained closed for 11 hours following the incident for further investigation. It is deemed as a criminal case now handled by the Oakland County prosecutor.

Meanwhile, the suspects including the driver and his 29-year-old passenger remain in critical condition but can potentially recover, according to the police.

You may also like: Fil-Am shot dead on New Year’s Day, family appeals for help

Erik Spoelstra, wife Nikki divorce after seven-year marriage

Filipino community’s grief and support

“They were so loved, by so many of us,” a family member shared on a GoFundMe account created for the orphaned children aged 2-9 years old.

“Their families, friends, church, and community groups are reeling from this shocking loss. The greatest impact of this tragedy is (and will continue to be) on their six young children: Amelia, Maria Grace, Faustina, Benedict, Raphael, and Julian.”

“They (are) such focused, very very well-mannered kids. Very quiet and shy,” shared Noriko Ernst, the church’s music director and personal piano instructor to three of the Ambrosio kids.

As the Filipino community deals with grief, generosity arises as support for the orphaned kids pours in. The GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $428,000 in donations as of Wednesday.

The Filipino couple will be laid to rest at Our Lady of Sorrows on Saturday.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP