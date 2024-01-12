Mandaue tells bar owners to advise if they have Sinulog events

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Mandaue City is reminding owners of bars and other recreational joints to inform them if they have special Sinulog events.

Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO) head Atty. August Lizer Malate said that more people would possibly flock to bars in the city especially after Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama announced that there will be no street party in Cebu City during Sinulog.

In line with this, he called for a meeting with bar owners, local enforcement units, police, and the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) to talk about BPLO’s restrictions and regulations. They will meet later at 2 p.m at the city hall’s session hall.

He said that this is to monitor these areas to avoid possible untoward incidents.

Malate said that lately, they have observed more disco hubs and nightly entertainment establishments have opened in the city.

The BPLO head said that some of these establishments would expand their spaces such as their parking lot. Those who would want to do so, should get a special permit at the city administration office.

“We are not prohibiting them to do that, not prohibiting them celebrating Sinulog in their business establishments as long as there is a proper coordination nato and they should get the necessary permits, kay as business operations, you are just allowed within sa confines sa katung kung pila lang ang gi-allow, if you go beyond that, that means you need to have more security, you need to have more patrol, so mainform sad ang police mabutangan sad nato sila (business) og support,” said Malate.

“This is a win-win solution for both sa atoang mga negosyante, so that ma-ensure nato nga safe, ma-make sure nato nga naay at least deterrence didto, usual manggud ana mangahubog, mag away-away, we are avoiding that,” he added.

He also reminds these establishments that they are not allowed to serve liquor to minors.

Malate stressed that drinking on the streets and other public places is still prohibited in Mandaue city.

Convenience and sari-sari stores are also not allowed to serve alcoholic beverages. A few stores were already issued a cease and desist order for serving liquor.

