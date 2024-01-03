Sinulog2024: Rama won’t allow Sinulog street parties

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Street parties are not allowed during Sinulog, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama said on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.

Rama confirmed this through Sugboanon Channel’s (Cebu City’s media arm) ‘Ingna’ng Mayor’ on Wednesday.

“Kanang muingon ka’g street party, I have not given any go signal to that. Because kung mag party gud ka, unsa [unya ang] mahitabo. Sige, mag street party ta, way bino way inom that’s one,” Rama said.

With this, he echoed his stand that there will be “no street parties” during Sinulog.

Moreover, he also reminded the public that there should be “no display of liquor” during the festivity.

“Let’s enjoy Sinulog spiritually, socially, and have fun,” he said.

He added that people must not think that they can only enjoy the festivity when they drink.

If someone is seen bringing a liquor, he said that they should not breach the authority.

“Dakop gyud na,” he said.

Street parties have been the perennial cause of fights and confrontations during past Sinulogs.

The Sinulog grand parade is set on January 21, 2024, at the South Road Properties.

