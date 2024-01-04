Rama ‘still wants’ Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan’s winning contingents to dance at SRP

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Michael Rama is still looking forward to the participation of the winning contingents from Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan in the grand showdown at SRP.

“I am praying, hopefully, and I’m looking forward that after (Sinulog sa Kabataan sa) Lalawigan they will all be part (of the Sinulog at the SRP) because that is a requirement of the contest,” Rama told CDN Digital in a phone interview on Wednesday, January 3.

READ: Cebu governor: Abellana is venue for Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan

Sinulog sa Lalawigan top 5

This came after Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia announced last Tuesday, January 2, that she could not allow even the top five winning participants to compete again in the Sinulog Festival at SRP.

“No, not at SRP. I already said I cannot let them perform… I’m so sorry, Joy. I wish we could but I cannot risk it kay init pud kaayo (because it is so hot there),” Garcia said, referring to Cebu City Councilor Joy Pesquera, when the latter inquired about the possibility of winners performing at SRP during their coordination meeting on January 2.

READ: Sinulog 2024: Lalawigan contingents will not join showdown at SRP

Gov’s decision aligned with mayors, choreographers stance

Garcia said that her announcement aligned with the decisions of the mayors and choreographers from the participating municipalities as they cited safety concerns for their dancers at the SRP venue.

With this recent development, the mayor expressed his intention to convene a meeting with the Sinulog Foundation Incorporated (SFI) and respect whatever decision they make during the meeting.

“I cannot just be making a stance on the matter because if we talk about Sinulog, we have the Sinulog Foundation,” he said.

READ: Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan: Culmination set on January 14

Waiting for SFI’s decision

Rama further said that he did not want to add up or preempt the decision of the SFI regarding the matter and would await the commencement of the meeting.

The Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan, spearheaded by the Cebu Provincial Government, is scheduled for January 14 at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC). At least 18 contingents, including two guest performers, will be competing for the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan.

Meanwhile, the Ritual Showdown and Sinulog Festival, for the second time, will take place at the SRP on January 21.

ALSO READ: Traslacion 2024 route, other details released

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP