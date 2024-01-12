Stray dogs to be impounded for safety during Fiesta Señor, Sinulog Festival

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Stray dogs in Cebu City are being impounded by the Cebu City Veterinary Department for safety of both dogs and attendees during the Fiesta Señor and Sinulog Festival 2024.

Doctor Jessica Maribojoc, the head of the Cebu City Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries, mentioned that dogs without owners and deemed as nuisances in the community will be removed, as the safety of both dogs and the community is crucial during the celebration of the Fiesta Señor and Sinulog Festival.

READ MORE: Fiesta Señor and Sinulog Festival: What’s the difference?

“On our part sa government, katong mga gipangkuha namo, based on the report or based sa request, amo ‘tong kuhaon and then mao to ako gi mention nga possible siya (dog) nga stray. Naa man sa ato ordinance nga 12 meters away from the owners or wala siya’y owners, pwede ta makakuha gyud ana,” Maribojoc said in an interview on Frinday, January 12.

What happens to these impounded stray dogs?

Dogs that are impounded and not claimed within two weeks may be considered for euthanasia if they become sick.

For context, euthanasia is the practice of ending the life of a patient to alleviate their suffering.

However, dogs that remain unclaimed in the pound for more than two weeks but remain healthy have a “possibility” of becoming candidates for adoption.

READ MORE: LOOK: Schedule of Novena Masses of Fiesta Señor 2024

Maribojoc said they must prioritize the safety and security of the public, especially as activities for the Fiesta Señor have already started.

“We have to consider gud kay kana diha-a gud dagsa ang mga tao. What if matamakan? Kinsa may manubag? Ang City, mubalik na sa amoa ngano wala man namo gibuhat ang trabaho,” she noted.

Stray dogs at SRP

Furthermore, Maribojoc stated that their priority is clearing the South Road Properties (SRP) area, since they have already monitored and secured stray dogs in downtown Cebu, specifically in areas where there is usually an influx of people during activities.

The SRP will be where the Sinulog Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown will be held on Sunday, January 21.

READ MORE: LIST: Sinulog 2024 schedule of activities

Maribojoc said this is a request from several barangays and also their duty as an indirect part of the Sinulog cluster.

Be responsible dog owners

With this, the city veterinary doctor advised pet owners to be more responsible with their pets.

“Mga pet owner, kung mag-alaga mo ug dogs, make sure nga responsible mo kay naa man gud mga kung mualaga sila ug dog or dogs or maskin dili lang dogs, maskin unsa nga mga pets. Dapat kabalo ta na naa tay responsibilidad ana kay it is a commitment man gud,” she said.

READ MORE: A happy tale on World Stray Animals Day: Tatay’s unwavering love for stray dogs

She added, “Kung ganahan mo mag-alaga, think twice or more than twice kung kaya ba nato kay kung dili kaya, ayaw nalang mo’g pag-alaga ug iro.”

/bmjo

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP