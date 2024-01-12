OSANiño Exhibit: A 40-year retrospection of devotion

Celebrating 40 years of canonical existence as a province of Sto. Niño de Cebu, the Order of Saint Augustin (OSA) exhibited sacred art pieces at SM Seaside City Cebu – Cube Wing Atrium.

We did it, we do it, and we will continue doing it. Reverend Father Jonas Mejares, O.S.A. Ad Hoc Committee Chairman

It features religious pieces that pay homage to the religious order’s infancy, growth, and the adoration the Holy Child has garnered over the years.

“We did it, we do it, and we will continue doing it,” Reverend Father Jonas Mejares, O.S.A., this year’s Chairman of the Ad Hoc Committee, exclaimed upon the exhibit’s opening.

He was also positive in claiming that the images and art pieces displayed are manifestations of OSA’s devotion to Señor Santo Niño.

Members of OSA and other prominent members of the Basilica Minore Del Santo Niño de Cebu, along with officials of SM Seaside City Cebu led by SM Prime Holdings Vice President Marissa N. Fernan were present during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Profoundly sharing lives in the community for the service of the church, the religious display, and the visitation of Sto. Niño de Cebu’s image serves as part of the 458th celebration of Fiesta Señor.

Catch The OSANiño Art Exhibit at the Cube Wing Atrium of SM Seaside City Cebu from January 10 to 21, 2024.

ADVERTORIAL