Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Dakbayan 2024 live updates
CEBU CITY, Philippines–The Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Dakbayan 2024 kicks off at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) on Saturday, January 13, 2024.
Check out the latest updates about this spectacle held in line with the celebration of the Sinulog Festival in Cebu City.
- Fiesta Señor and Sinulog Festival: What’s the difference?
- LOOK: Schedule of Novena Masses of Fiesta Señor 2024
- LIST: Sinulog 2024 schedule of activities
- The traditions of ‘Sinug’ candle vendors at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño
- Cebu City historical sites: A guide to must-visit heritage spots
Sinulog 2024: What to expect from Sinulog sa Dakbayan
The Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Dakbayan will unfold on January 13 as a prelude to the highly anticipated Sinulog Grand Showdown on Jan. 21.
The term “Dakbayan,” derived from the Cebuano language and translated as “City” in English, is symbolic of the urban spirit that permeates the event.
Set against the vibrant backdrop of the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC), the Sinulog sa Dakbayan promises to showcase the rich cultural heritage and artistic nuances embedded in the Sinulog Festival.
