Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Dakbayan 2024 live updates

CDN Digital January 13,2024 - 02:45 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines–The Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Dakbayan 2024 kicks off at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

Check out the latest updates about this spectacle held in line with the celebration of the Sinulog Festival in Cebu City.

Sinulog 2024: What to expect from Sinulog sa Dakbayan

The Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Dakbayan will unfold on January 13 as a prelude to the highly anticipated Sinulog Grand Showdown on Jan. 21.

The term “Dakbayan,” derived from the Cebuano language and translated as “City” in English, is symbolic of the urban spirit that permeates the event.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC), the Sinulog sa Dakbayan promises to showcase the rich cultural heritage and artistic nuances embedded in the Sinulog Festival.

 

*Bookmark this page to get the latest updates on the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Dakbayan 2024

 

