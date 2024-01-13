Sinulog 2024: What to expect from Sinulog sa Dakbayan

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Dakbayan will unfold on January 13 as a prelude to the highly anticipated Sinulog Grand Showdown on Jan. 21.

The term “Dakbayan,” derived from the Cebuano language and translated as “City” in English, is symbolic of the urban spirit that permeates the event.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC), the Sinulog sa Dakbayan promises to showcase the rich cultural heritage and artistic nuances embedded in the Sinulog Festival.

The festivities will commence with a grand parade, scheduled to start at 1 pm. The parade will start at the Imus New Road and culminate at the CCSC where contingents will perform on a stage facing the grandstand.

The main performance is slated to commence at 2 pm, featuring the Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2024.

Here are the 12 official contingents for the Sinulog sa Kabataan 2024:



Barangay Banilad – Pundok Baniladnon sa Sugbo

Barangay Binaliw – Aktivong Binaliwhanon

Barangay Inayawan – Inayawan Talents Guild and Cultural Dance Group

Barangay Guadalupe – Banauan Cultural Group

Barangay Mabolo – Tribu Mabolokon

Barangay Suba – Tribu Masadyaong Subanian

Barangay Labangon – Banay Labangon

Barangay San Roque – Tribu San Roque sa Cuidad

Barangay Sapangdaku

Barangay San Nicolas Proper – Banay Sanicolasnon

Barangay T. Padilla – Kulturang Sugbuanon sa Balangay T. Padilla

Tribu Divinohanon – Divino Amore Academy

Meanwhile, scheduled for January 14 is the Sinulog sa Lalawigan 2024 which is another eagerly anticipated event of the entire Sinulog week like the Sinulog sa Dakbayan.

Sinulog is derived from the Cebuano word ‘sug” which means current. The forward-backward dance steps of the Sinulog encompasses the current of the rivers found in Cebu City.

