LIST: Sinulog 2024 schedule of activities

CEBU CITY, Philippines–The Sinulog Festival 2024 schedule of activities is now out and it offers a vibrant and culturally rich experience for locals and tourists alike.
The lineup, curated by the Sinulog Foundation Incorporated, Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño, and the Cebu City government, celebrates Cebu’s traditions, faith, and colorful heritage.
READ MORE: LOOK: Schedule of Novena Masses of Fiesta Señor 2024
The festival, renowned for its lively street dances, vibrant parades, and religious processions, is set to take place from January 11 to 26, 2024.
Here’s a glimpse into the exciting array of events awaiting attendees:
January 11, 2024 (Thursday)
- Walk With Jesus: A solemn ceremony to invoke blessings and mark the commencement of the festivities. Venue: Basilica Minore del Santo Niño
- Opening Salvo Mass
- Sinulog Dance Crew Competition Finals
January 12, 2024 (Friday)
- Mass
- Launching Parade
3:00PM | LAUNCHING PARADE (TRADITIONAL ROUTE)
- Launching Parade
7:00PM | FUENTE OSMENA
- Sinulog Idol
8:00PM I FUENTE OSMENA
January 13, 2024 (Saturday)
- Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan
1:00PM | Cebu City Sports Center
- Sinulog Idol
8:00PM I Fuente Osmeña
January 14, 2024 (Sunday)
- Parade of Participants
1:00PM | PLAZA SUGBO OR PLAZA INDEPENDENCIA TO SRP OR (PLAZA SUGBU TO JAKOSALEM. JUAN LUNA)
- Sinulog sa Barangay
(COMMUNITY BASED) | 2:00PM I SRP
- Sinulog Idol
8:00PM | FUENTE OSMEÑA & PLAZA INDEPENDENCIA
January 15, 2024 (Monday)
- Sinulog Idol
8:00PM | FUENTE OSMEÑA
January 16, 2024 (Tuesday)
- Sinulog Idol
8:00PM | FUENTE OSMEÑA
January 17, 2023 (Wednesday)
- Ms. Cebu 2024
- Sinulog Idol
8:00PM | both in FUENTE OSMEÑA
January 18, 2024 (Thursday)
- Sinulog Festival Queen (Runaway)
7: 00 PM | SM CITY/ SM SEASIDE
- Sinulog Grand Finalist
8:00PM | FUENTE OSMEÑA
January 19, 2024 (Friday)
- Walk with Mary Procession
- Festival Queen Coronation
- Night and Fireworks Display Competition
7: 30 PM | IL CORSO
January 20, 2024 (Saturday)
- Fluvial Procession of Miraculous Image of Sr. Sto. Niño
- Reenactment of Historical events (Planting of the Cross, Baptism and Wedding)
- Solemn Foot Procession of the Venerable Image of Sr. Sto. Niño
- Sinulog Firework Display and Competition
January 21, 2024 (Sunday)
- Mañanita Mass
4: 00 AM | BASILICA MINORE DEL STO. NIÑO
- Misa Pontifical De La “Fiesta Señor” by His Excellency Archbishop Jose S. Palma, D.D.
6: 00 AM | BASILICA MINORE DEL STO. NIÑO
- Sinulog Fiesta Day – Holy Mass Celebration
- Sinulog Grand Parade – Carousel Formal Opening: The highlight of the festival, featuring a kaleidoscope of colors, rhythmic beats, and mesmerizing dance performances. The streets of Cebu will come alive as contingents from various districts showcase their choreography and dazzling costumes.
9: 00 AM | SRP
- Grand Finale and Grand Fireworks
January 22, 2023 (Monday)
- Awarding Ceremonies, Basilica, Thanksgiving Day (Trophies), and CCDC (Awarding)
January 26, 2023 (Friday)
- “Hubo”
Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño
Apart from these main events, visitors can also immerse themselves in an array of side activities such as cultural exhibits, street parties, food fairs, and live music performances happening throughout the festival headed by citizens themselves.
For more details and updates regarding Sinulog 2024, including specific locations, additional activities, and any schedule adjustments, interested individuals are encouraged to visit the official Sinulog website or contact the organizing committee.
As preparations continue and excitement builds up, Sinulog 2024 promises an unforgettable experience filled with fervor, devotion, and the unmistakable vibrancy that defines this iconic festival.
Pit Señor, ka- Siloys!
/bmjo
READ MORE:
Updated foot procession routes for Fiesta Señor 2024 bared