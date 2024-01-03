LIST: Sinulog 2024 schedule of activities

CEBU CITY, Philippines–The Sinulog Festival 2024 schedule of activities is now out and it offers a vibrant and culturally rich experience for locals and tourists alike.

The lineup, curated by the Sinulog Foundation Incorporated, Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño, and the Cebu City government, celebrates Cebu’s traditions, faith, and colorful heritage.

The festival, renowned for its lively street dances, vibrant parades, and religious processions, is set to take place from January 11 to 26, 2024.

Here’s a glimpse into the exciting array of events awaiting attendees:

January 11, 2024 (Thursday)

Walk With Jesus : A solemn ceremony to invoke blessings and mark the commencement of the festivities. Venue: Basilica Minore del Santo Niño

Sinulog Dance Crew Competition Finals

January 12, 2024 (Friday)

Mass

Launching Parade

3:00PM | LAUNCHING PARADE (TRADITIONAL ROUTE)

7:00PM | FUENTE OSMENA

7:00PM | FUENTE OSMENA Sinulog Idol

8:00PM I FUENTE OSMENA

January 13, 2024 (Saturday)

Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan

1:00PM | Cebu City Sports Center

1:00PM | Cebu City Sports Center Sinulog Idol

8:00PM I Fuente Osmeña

January 14, 2024 (Sunday)

Parade of Participants

1:00PM | PLAZA SUGBO OR PLAZA INDEPENDENCIA TO SRP OR (PLAZA SUGBU TO JAKOSALEM. JUAN LUNA)

(COMMUNITY BASED) | 2:00PM I SRP

8:00PM | FUENTE OSMEÑA & PLAZA INDEPENDENCIA

January 15, 2024 (Monday)

Sinulog Idol

8:00PM | FUENTE OSMEÑA

January 16, 2024 (Tuesday)

Sinulog Idol

8:00PM | FUENTE OSMEÑA

January 17, 2023 (Wednesday)

Ms. Cebu 2024

Sinulog Idol

8:00PM | both in FUENTE OSMEÑA

January 18, 2024 (Thursday)

Sinulog Festival Queen (Runaway)

7: 00 PM | SM CITY/ SM SEASIDE

7: 00 PM | SM CITY/ SM SEASIDE Sinulog Grand Finalist

8:00PM | FUENTE OSMEÑA

January 19, 2024 (Friday)

Walk with Mary Procession

Festival Queen Coronation

Night and Fireworks Display Competition

7: 30 PM | IL CORSO

January 20, 2024 (Saturday)

Fluvial Procession of Miraculous Image of Sr. Sto. Niño

Reenactment of Historical events (Planting of the Cross, Baptism and Wedding)

Solemn Foot Procession of the Venerable Image of Sr. Sto. Niño

Sinulog Firework Display and Competition

January 21, 2024 (Sunday)

Mañanita Mass

4: 00 AM | BASILICA MINORE DEL STO. NIÑO

6: 00 AM | BASILICA MINORE DEL STO. NIÑO

Sinulog Grand Parade – Carousel Formal Opening: The highlight of the festival, featuring a kaleidoscope of colors, rhythmic beats, and mesmerizing dance performances. The streets of Cebu will come alive as contingents from various districts showcase their choreography and dazzling costumes.

9: 00 AM | SRP

January 22, 2023 (Monday)

Awarding Ceremonies, Basilica, Thanksgiving Day (Trophies), and CCDC (Awarding)

January 26, 2023 (Friday)

“Hubo”

Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño

Apart from these main events, visitors can also immerse themselves in an array of side activities such as cultural exhibits, street parties, food fairs, and live music performances happening throughout the festival headed by citizens themselves.

For more details and updates regarding Sinulog 2024, including specific locations, additional activities, and any schedule adjustments, interested individuals are encouraged to visit the official Sinulog website or contact the organizing committee.

As preparations continue and excitement builds up, Sinulog 2024 promises an unforgettable experience filled with fervor, devotion, and the unmistakable vibrancy that defines this iconic festival.

Pit Señor, ka- Siloys!

