LOOK: Schedule of Novena Masses of Fiesta Señor 2024

Devotees and visitors are expected to flock Cebu City in the coming days for the much anticipated Fiesta Señor and Sinulog 2024.

The annual Fiesta Señor covers all the religious activities of the Basilica in honor of the Holy Child Señor Sto. Niño.

These activities include the nine-day novena masses, the foot, and fluvial processions, and even the traditional “Hubo” mass held on the Friday after the Feast Day of the Señor Sto. Niño.

Here is the schedule of novena masses for this year’s Fiesta Señor.

Sinulog, on the other hand, is the cultural aspect of the Fiesta Señor.

The Sinulog Festival covers various competitions ranging from the grand parade, and ritual showdown.

