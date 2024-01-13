Robbery: Policeman nabbed for robbing LAMAC coop in Toledo City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A policeman was collared by his colleagues Friday after being tagged as the main suspect in the robbery of LAMAC Cooperative in Luray II, Toledo City.

The suspect, who is also an active member of the Philippine National Police, was identified as Patrolman Jaymar Briones Exequiel, 28 years old, and a resident of Brgy. Don Juan Climaco of Toledo City. He was assigned at the Toledo City Police Station.

Exequiel was augmented in Cebu City to help secure the Fiesta Señor and Sinulog 2024 activities.

According to Toledo City police. they were able to trace the getaway motorcycle that was used by Exequiel on committing the robbery through the CCTV footages that they acquired at around 2:00 p.m. on Friday.

The suspect’s first getaway motorcycle was abandoned at the back of Saint John De Sahagun Church in Magsaysay Hills, Barangay Poblacion, Toledo City.

The police recovered from the motorcycle some documents, such as the acknowledge receipt of issued firearm bearing the suspect’s name, lower garments including black jogging pants with blue stripe, and black sunglasses believed to be used by the suspect in the robbery heist.

In a separate CCTV footage, the suspect was seen changing his motorcycle after abandoning the first

From there, the suspect went to his rented room in Barangay Luray II, near a gasoline station, where the second vehicle was recovered.

It was also found out that the second vehicle was issued to the suspect by the PNP.

After the robbery, the suspect reported to his work in Cebu City around 1:00 p.m. and it was confirmed that he was absent during the formation in the morning.

Due to this, Exequiel was arrested by his fellow policemen in Cebu City at around 11:45 p.m. and was turned over to the Toledo Police Station.

They also recovered from the suspect a cellular phone, a 9mm caliber pistol with magazine and 14 live ammunition.

Earlier, LAMAC Multipurpose Cooperative in Luray II, Toledo City was robbed by a lone suspect of P200,000 in cash.

The said amount was no longer recovered from Exequiel, authorities said.

