LTO reminds motorists to register their vehicle to avoid costly fines
MANILA, Philippines — Land Transportation Office (LTO) Chief Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II told regional directors and district office heads on Friday to improve the information drive on the “No Registration, No Travel” policy.
Information drives would help promote awareness that registration and renewals check the roadworthiness of their vehicles, he said.
Mendoza encouraged drivers of delinquent vehicles to register because traveling without registration may mean costly fees, apart from late registration fees.
“Hangga’t maari ay ayaw nating may mahuli dahil ang ibig sabihin nito ay ang pagmumulta ng malaking halaga bukod pa sa penalty na dapat bayaran for late registration,” said Mendoza.
(As much as possible, we don’t want to apprehend drivers because this means they will have to pay costly fines, apart from the penalties for late registration.)
“Mahirap kumita ng pera ngayon kaya hindi magsasawa ang inyong LTO na hikayatin ang ating mga motorista na gampanan ang kanilang obligasyon that comes with motor vehicle ownership nang may pagkukusa,” he added.
(Earning money is difficult nowadays, so LTO will not stop encouraging drivers to do their obligations that comes with motor vehicle ownership on their own volition.)
According to LTO, there are an estimated 24.7 million delinquent motor vehicles which is 65 percent of vehicles nationwide.
