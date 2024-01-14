Dancesport: Cebuano from Dalaguete to officiate tilts in US 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano dancesport adjudicator Kurt Namare Buenconsejo Jr. will honor his heritage as he is set to officiate in two major dancesport events in the United States this coming month.

Buenconsejo Jr., a United States-based Dalaguete town, south Cebu native, is a World Dancesport Council (WDC) licensed international adjudicator or judge and a licentiate professional dance teacher of the UKA (United Kingdom Alliance).

He is also a National Certificate II licensed instructor from TESDA’s Performing Arts Ballroom Dancing.

Youngest licensed adjudicator

He also became the youngest licensed adjudicator in the world at 27.

Buenconsejo Jr. gladly accepted the invitation to be one of the adjudicators in several United States dancesport tilts.

On February 3, 2024, he will serve as one of the 35th Maryland DanceSport Championship adjudicators.

After that, he will fly to Los Angeles, California, for the Emerald Ball Dancesport Championship from April 30 to May 4, 2024.

Deep roots in dancing

Buenconsejo Jr. has deep roots when it comes to dancesport and dancing. In an interview, Buenconsejo Jr. revealed that he wants to honor his family, particularly his grandmother, Jovita Namare, who was a known dancer back in the day.

His parents, Marlyn Namare and Floro Buenconsejo Jr., were a known dancing pair in their hometown in Dalaguete, while his uncle Vilmer Namare, known as “Kulapito,” was known to teach dance lessons.

Under his uncle’s guidance, Buenconsejo Jr. honed his dancing and choreography skills later on.

Master’s in Business Management

Academically, he is a graduate of Master’s in Business Management at the University of Cebu (UC). He also taught as a business major teacher at the Cebu Technological University in 2021.

Competitively, Buenconsejo Jr. won several dancesport competitions in 2009, such as his third-place finish in the La Danzare Diva DanceSport Competition in Singapore.

However, he thrived more in the judging side of dancesport.

