Marigondon motorcycle accident: Two killed, one injured 

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu— Do not drink alcoholic beverages and still drive.

This is a fitting reminder to motorists after two individuals—one was a woman—died in a motorcycle accident in Marbeach Road, Barangay Marigondon in Lapu-Lapu City on Tuesday dawn, January 16, 2024.

Raile Pangatungan, 20 years old, the driver of the motorcycle, and Judy Paquibot Abella, 22 years old, a back rider perished in the accidents. Both were residents of Sitio Datag in Barangay Maribago.

There were three of them in the motorcycle. The other back rider was Sarahfe Carvajal, 18, who survived but is confined in a hospital after sustaining injuries.

The three were thrown off their motorcycle after smashing into a wall.

Drunk driving?

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, spokesperson of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), the three came from a drinking session prior to the accident.

“Gikan nag-inom sa may Maribago, gihatod ang girl nga angkas nga taga Marigondon,” Torres said.

(They came from a drinking session in Maribago, then they were going to bring home the girl back rider in Marigondon.)

Barangays Maribago and Marigondon are just neighboring villages in Lapu-Lapu City.

Torres said the three were traversing Marbeach Road when the driver of the motorcycle overshot a curve and smashed into the concrete wall.

“Naka-inom sila. Kusog-kusog gyud padagan unya na overshoot ang curve ang area ilang nabanggaan,” Torres explained.

(They were intoxicated. They were driving fast and then overshot the curve in the area where they hit the wall.)

Because of the impact, the three slammed into the wall, resulting to their injuries.

The three were brought to Lapu-Lapu City Hospital. But Pangatungan and Abella were declared dead on arrival by an attending physician.

