OCCCI Sheermasters Sinulog Cup roster revealed

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The visiting OCCCI Sheermasters is all in for the upcoming Sinulog Cup 2024 Basketball Tournament, scheduled to take place from January 23 to 27, 2024, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Hailing from Ormoc City, the Sheermasters will showcase some of the region’s finest local players, mostly comprised of current and former Cesafi and UAAP athletes.

Head coach John Carlo Sano revealed the official lineup of the Sheermasters to CDN Digital.

Notably, Cedrick Manzano, Joshua Yerro, and Ivan Maata from the Adamson Soaring Falcons, along with former UP Fighting Maroon Jancork Cabahug, will don the Sheermasters’ jersey.

They will be joined by former and current UV Green Lancers team captains Ted Saga and Jimpaul Amistoso, along with teammate Raul Gentallan.

Veteran commercial players Joshua Dela Cerna and Bernie Brigondo will provide additional firepower to the team.

Local talents from OCCCI, including Kobe Palencia, Jim Brent Taala, Grenarl Malubay, Rino Ramirez, Mark Ngoho, and Christian Bolaño, will also hit the court.

Many of these players have already contributed to the team’s success, clinching titles in events like the recently concluded Isabel Open Invitational Basketball League 2024 and the Malitbog Open Invitational Basketball League 2024 in Leyte.

Assisting Coach Sano from the sideline is Noel Mascariñas, the assistant coach.

The Sheermasters will face stiff competition from five other commercial teams, including Chase Tower Runs of Chase Cokaliong and the defending champions, EGS of sportsman Wilson Bas, United Negros Basketball League (UNBL) from Bacolod City, Leyte’s Team Khalifa, and Iligan City’s KSB Glass.

The Sinulog Cup champion will be awarded P150,000, with the runner-up receiving P100,000. The third-place team will take home P50,000, while the fourth-place finisher will be awarded P25,000.

