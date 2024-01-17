Lotto: One bettor wins P640.6 million in 6/49 Super Lotto draw

MANILA, Philippines — One lucky bettor bagged the 6/49 Super Lotto jackpot prize amounting to P640,654,817.60, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) confirmed on Wednesday.

The winning combination, which was drawn on Tuesday evening, was 26-33-14-48-06-42, according to the PCSO.

In an interview over Radyo 630, PCSO General Manager Melquiades Robles said almost 170 million people placed their bets for Tuesday’s 6/49 draw.

The PCSO said winners of P10,000 up to P300,000 may claim their prize at the nearest PCSO branch.

Jackpot winners, meanwhile, may claim their prize at the PCSO Main Office and should present their winning ticket and two valid identification cards.

The PCSO also held the draw for 6/58 Ultra Lotto on Tuesday night. But no bettor successfully guessed the winning combination 39-45-18-26-58-05 for the P49.5 million jackpot.

The 6/42 draw likewise held on Tuesday night concluded without a winner. The winning combination was 03-29-18-30-07-22 and it’s grand prize was P16.4 million.

The draw for the 6/58 Ultra Lotto is held every Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday; 6/49 every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday; and 6/42, every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Last month, a lone bettor also won the 6/49 grand prize of P310,696,635.40.

