Prizes for Sinulog Festival 2024 Ritual Showdown winners raised

CEBU CITY, Philippines (UPDATED) — Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama announced that the prizes for the top 5 winners of the Sinulog Festival Ritual Showdown will be increased.

Rama announced this in a press conference on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, which was also attended by Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) Exec. Director Elmer “Jojo” Labella.

READ MORE: Liquor ban on Sinulog day, says Cebu City Mayor Rama

The champion of the Ritual Showdown is expected to receive P3 million. Initially, the Sinulog ritual showdown winner was to receive P1 million.

The following are the updated prizes for the Sinulog ritual showdown for Sinulog based and Free Interpretation:

1st place – P3 Million

2nd place – P2 Million

3rd place – P1.5 Million

4th place – P1 Million

5th place – P750,000

Rama said he does not expect the Cebu Province to add more to the prizes, as what he did in the Sinulog sa Lalawigan winners.

/bmjo

READ MORE: Sinulog Festival: Of families and their practices paying homage to Sto. Niño

As of Jan. 16, Tuesday, there are 12 confirmed contingents from Cebu City that will be joining the Sinulog ritual showdown. There will also be two out-of-town contingents, two guest contingents, and four contingents who will be joining in the parade only or the street dancing.

The final number of competing contingents have yet to be announced since Rama said that all of the contingents from the Sinulog sa Dakbayan will be competing in the Grand Ritual Showdown.

Up to Santo Niño

Moreover, Rama said that they will have another cluster meeting on Thursday, Jan. 18, together with the SFI and the Sinulog sa Sugbo executive committee to discuss the possible changes in their preparations.

When asked if the top 5 winners of the Sinulog sa Lalawigan will participate in the grand ritual showdown, Rama said that he would leave the decision to Señor Santo Niño.

Although he still has not received any confirmation from them, Rama said that all the winners in the Sinulog sa Lalawigan are all invited on Jan. 21.

“Even the governor (Gwen Garcia) is welcome and we will always be preparing if they all will be joining in honor of Señor Santo Niño,” he said.

/bmjo

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP