Fajardo now rated No. 5 in IBF Jr. flyweight world rankings

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Knockout artist Miel “Silent Assassin” Fajardo sees a world title on the horizon after securing the fifth spot in the latest International Boxing Federation (IBF) light flyweight division rankings.

The 24-year-old Fajardo, hailing from San Francisco, Agusan Del Sur, shocked the local boxing scene with his ultra-fast first-round knockout victory against Cebuano boxer John Paul Gabunilas on August 15, 2023, in Lapu-Lapu City.

Fajardo swiftly dismantled Gabunilas, knocking him down three times in just one minute.

This impressive performance earned Fajardo the Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) light flyweight title and catapulted him into the top five rankings.

Currently boasting 11 wins with 10 knockouts, Fajardo has encountered one defeat and two draws.

He joins fellow Filipinos Arvin Magramo, Regie Suganob, Jayson Vayson, and Christian Araneta in the competitive top 10 rankings of the IBF’s light flyweight division.

The reigning champion, Adrian Curiel, seized the IBF world light flyweight title from former champion Sivenathi Nontshinga last year.

Curiel is scheduled for a rematch against Nontshinga on February 16 in Mexico.

Meanwhile, Magramo and Araneta are set to vie for the position of mandatory title challenger in their world title eliminator bout at the NUSTAR Resort and Casino in Cebu City on January 26, 2024.

