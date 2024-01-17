Fiesta Señor Fluvial Procession 2024: Coast Guard grants permit to 183 vessels

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A total of 183 vessels have already registered for the Fiesta Señor fluvial procession 2024 scheduled on Saturday, Jan. 20.

The number was based on number of applications received and approved by the Coast Guard District Central Visayas as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

The deadline for the submission of registration applications is later today, Commander Mark Larsen Mariano, deputy commander of the Coast Guard District Central Visayas told reporters in an interview that was made during the Fluvial Procession dry run on Wednesday morning.

Mariano said the number of participating vessels may still increase as they anticipate more applicants to have their requests approved in the coming days.

Every year, a significant number of devotees join the fluvial procession as the miraculous images of the Señor Sto. Niño and the Our Lady of Guadalupe are brought on a sea procession along the Mactan Channel.

For the first time this year, the image of St. Joseph will also be joining the fluvial procession.

Boat permits

According to Mariano, vessels that will not be granted permits will not be allowed to join the fluvial procession. He also warned boat captains or operators of the unregistered vessels of sanctions, if they defy the regulation.

The requirements for registration are passenger ship safety certificate, certificate of public convenience, manning certificate with clear copy of the ID of the boat captain or operator.

“Yung mga walang papel talaga, walang permits, wag na lang po kayong sumali. Nanawagan po kami kasi lalagyan po natin halos lahat ng mga marshalls yung mga vessels natin and meron tayong identifying mark. If wala kayo nun, most probably will be banned for the rest of the Fluvial Procession,” Mariano said.

Mariano said that sea marshals will be stationed in various points of the sea procession route to regulate and monitor the participants.

“We are going to place many marshals there so we will make sure nga wala talagang makakalusot dyan sa Pasil area na hindi siya registered saka walang papel,” he said.

In addition to this, Mariano said they will be require strict compliance with the 75 percent capacity per boat.

Preparations

Mariano said the Mactan Channel will be closed to non-participating vessels from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Saturday for the fluvial procession.

He said that a total of 200 Coast Guard personnel will be be deployed along its route.

The Philippine Navy will be also sending five of their vessels and two teams of Navy Seals to serve as the quick reaction team.

Weather condition

Meanwhile, Mariano said that they are also closely monitoring the weather condition on Saturday to ensure the safety of the participants and spectators.

In case of unfavorable weather condition, Mariano said they have prepared a plan B which is to shift to a foot procession via the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway on the way to the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño in Cebu City.

Dry run

Asked to give his assessment of the dry run, Mariano said they finished the fluvial procession in one hour and 30 minutes or earlier than their two hours window.

“We consumed 1 hour and 30 minutes which is maganda na yan para sa actual natin kasi there are unforeseenable events naman na manggayari, sana wala. Para at least tuloy tuloy yung ating fluvial procession. Konting adjustment na lang para dun sa lead vessels natin atsaka yung sa mga escorts,” he said.

Based on the outcome of the dry run, Mariano said they will be implementing a few adjustments on the lead vessels and its escorts.

Fr. John Ion Miranda, secretariat for the 459th Fiesta Señor celebration, added that they are on track with their preparations from the Traslacion on Friday to the Fluvial Procession on Saturday.

