201 vessels to join Fluvial Procession for Fiesta Señor 2024

CEBU CITY, Philippines – From small boats to yachts, hundreds of vessels will be joining the upcoming Fluvial Procession, one of the highlights of the Fiesta Señor celebration, this January 20.

At least 201 marine vessels have registered for the Fluvial Procession of the 459th Fiesta Señor, the Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7) announced.

Of this number, 137 are motorbancas, said Coast Guard Commander Mark Larsen Mariano, deputy commander of the Coast Guard District in Central Visayas.

Other vessels expected to participate in the fluvial include 30 merchant vessels, 24 tugboats, six yachts, three aluminum boats, and one speed boat.

Mariano added that no ships will be allowed to pass through Mactan Channel between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. this Saturday to give way for the Fluvial Procession.

The Fluvial Procession is a reenactment of the arrival of the image of the Holy Child in Cebu in 1521, when Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan set foot on the island and presented the statue as a gift to Reyna Juana, the wife of Rajah Humabon.

The activity usually takes two hours, where the images of the Snr. Sto. Niño and Our Lady of Guadalupe will sail along the waters of Mactan Channel on board a galleon.

The seaborne parade will start from Lapu-Lapu City which then will end at Pier 1 in Cebu City.

Additionally, This year’s fluvial will be historic as it will feature the Sagrada Familia for the first time.

Organizers have decided to include the image of St. Joseph from the National Shrine of St. Joseph in Mandaue in the procession.

M/V Martin 8, a commercial roll-on-roll-off cargo from Maayo Shipping Corp., will serve as the galleon for the upcoming fluvial. /clorenciana

