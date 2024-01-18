Mang Inasal-Parkmall reopens; Sports modern look 

A newly-renovated Mang Inasal-Parkmall officially opens its doors for customers located at the alfresco dining area in between Dessert Factory and Tsiboom Native Restaurant on January 19, 2024.

Sporting a new look with hip and modern aesthetics, the Mang Inasal Parkmall branch can accommodate up to 160 dine-in guests.

“[This is] one of the first Mang Inasal in Cebu that opened, but is now renovated to have a modern design catering to the new generation,” said Erich Hugh Lim, Mang Inasal-Parkmall franchisee.

Mang Inasal is famous for its Filipino-inspired menu, most especially its delicious grilled chicken coupled with unli-rice.

Mang Inasal-Parkmall’s service hours follow the mall’s operating hours from 10 AM to 9 PM. Mang Inasal now has over 20 branches in Cebu.

