Parkmall Petfest now on its 6th Year

Parkmall celebrates a week of play and pampering for fur babies at its Pet Festival Philippines from May 20-28, 2023. Now in its sixth year, Parkmall’s Pet Festival Philippines 2023 celebrates pet ownership and promotes animal welfare.

The Pet Festival Philippines 2023 has the theme “Duwa (Play),” and has lined up activities such as an outdoor pet fair, pet expos, bird talk, hamster race, pet parade, pet adventure race, and pet fashion show.

“By participating in the Pet Festival Philippines, you support the Island Rescue Organization in their mission to rescue and care for animals in need,” said Parkmall President and General Manager Neal Carlson Co.

The Pet Fest kicked off with an opening ceremony with special guests Vet111 Chief from the Department of Agriculture, Dr. Verna Agriam, Head of Mandaue City Veterinary Office, Dr. Karen Sanchez-Merilles, and Island Rescue Organization’s President, Ms. Annalyn Aizpuro.

“The Department of Agriculture and the Bureau of Agriculture and Fisheries have always recognized Parkmall to be the first-ever mall to be pet-friendly, and that is nationwide,” said Vet111 Chief from the Department of Agriculture, Dr. Verna Agriam.

Pet Festival Philippines 2023: Duwa

Visit Parkmall from May 22 to 26 to view pet shop and club exhibits. On May 24 to 25, the Exotic Bird Lovers of Cebu will hold a Bird Talk featuring spectacular bird species.

Pet parents can also give a sacred gesture for animal friends to have good and happy lives through the Pet Blessing. Parkmall will also have a pet parade, an interactive pet workshop and forum on pet health and welfare, and an all-breed fun match showcasing dogs of various breeds on May 27.

For Bantam chicken lovers, a Serama Competition will showcase the regal beauty of Seramas, or Bantam chickens under 500 grams, on May 28. The Pet Adventure Race and pet runway competition dubbed “Pawshionista” will also happen on the same day.

Hamster fans can watch hamsters run and roll at the Hamster Race from May 26 to 28.

Aside from fun activities and engaging talks, there will be a free pet blessing for furbabies on May 27 and a free Anti-Rabies Vaccination for cats and dogs from May 27 to 28 courtesy of the Mandaue City Veterinary Office. In addition, for fur parents who want to ensure their pets don’t get lost, Pets ID PH offers low-cost microchipping, a permanent identification method for tracing pets.

Drop by during mall hours from 10 AM to 9 PM and join Parkmall‘s 6th Pet Festival and duwa, participating in fun pet-centered activities with your family and furbabies. For updates, please follow ParkMallCebu on Facebook, TikTok, and @parkmall on Instagram.

