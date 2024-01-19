Sinulog Idol Season 15 ends with heartwarming tribute for Coach J

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The finale of Sinulog Idol Season 15 on Jan. 18, 2024 ended with a heartfelt tribute for their ‘Ultimate Voice Coach.’

During the Sinulog Idol Grand Finals at the Fuente Osmeña Circle on Thursday, the production team and alumni of Sinulog Idol seasons 1 to 15 paid a heartwarming song performance for Jay Unchuan, notably known as Coach Jay.

Unchuan was found lifeless along the road in the City of Naga in southern Cebu on December 30, 2023.

READ: TIMELINE: The brutal killing of Sinulog Idol’s ‘Coach J’

Song performance of alumni

While singing the song, ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water,’ a video presentation was played on the LED screen, flashing all their photos with Unchuan when she was still alive.

After their performance, they paused for a couple of minutes to pray for their beloved coach and thanked her for all the contributions she imparted to the Sinulog Idol for 15 seasons.

Moreover, they also prayed for the late Ricky Ballesteros, the renowned sports organizer and former Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) executive director, who died in July 2023.

READ: Former SFI executive director Ricky Ballesteros dies at 57

The production team referred to Ballesteros ‘as one of the pillars’ of the Sinulog Idol.

First time in 15 years without Coach Jay

During the event, friends and peers of Unchuan could not help but be emotional. Among them was Apple Abarquez, Sinulog Idol’s resident judge and mentor.

Abarquez was in tears when she announced the grand champion of the 15th season and during the tribute of her dearest friend, Coach J.

“For the first time in 15 years, I had to give out the grand champion without Coach Jay,” Abarquez said.

She added that all of their friends know that she and Unchuan are very close and treated the latter as a family more than friend.

“I lost my sister and tonight was one of those nights where I just had to be…I felt Coach Jay on stage much like everybody and I will continue to feel her presence in my life even after this. It’s just that it’s so heartbreaking for me to announce the grand champion without my bestfriend, without my sister,” Abarquez said.

Missing Coach Jay’s comments

Meanwhile, to the first Sinulog Idol Grand Winner, Jacqueline “Jacky” Chang, she said that performing the tribute was heavy and sad for an event that was supposed to bring happiness and entertainment to the public.

“Bug-at siya actually kay mao ni ang first nga Sinulog Idol nga wala si Coach Jay and then we got used to her presence. Lahi gyud basta walk in siya sa room kay ma recognize jud dayon siya sa mga tawo,” she Chang said.

Chang added that they are also missing all of Unchuan’s comments after the Idols’ performances.

“Makamingaw and kaning performances namo kay mahug nalang ni og as a way of thanking Coach Jay sa tanan niyang natudlo namo over the years,” Chang said.

After their touching tribute, they greeted the spectators while imitating Unchuan’s words and tone in saying, ‘Good evening, Fuente!’

Last Jan. 12, during the opening of the Sinulog Idol Season 15, the production also presented a short but sweet tribute to Unchuan.

READ: Sinulog Idol tribute shows how well-loved Coach Jay was

Sinulog Idol Season 15 winners

Meanwhile, the grand champion of the 15th season was John Ryan Panuncialman from Carcar City, who received a cash prize of P50,000 and other prizes from sponsors.

Here is the final list of winners of Sinulog Idol Season 15:

Grand champion – John Ryan Panuncialman from Carcar City

2nd place – Mary Khem Cabagte from Minglanilla, Cebu

3rd place – Nica Jañola from Pardo, Cebu City

4th place – Gerlyn Abaño from Inayawan, Cebu City

5th place – Bon Baquiran from Argao, Cebu

6th place – Klar Dumancas from Talisay City

