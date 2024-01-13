Sinulog Idol tribute shows how well-loved Coach Jay was

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sinulog Idol Season 15 opened with a short but sweet tribute for the late voice coach Jay Unchuan, who’s work earned her the distinction as “Ultimate Voice Coach.”

Known by her friends and peers as Coach Jay, Unchuan was a well-known Sinulog Idol coach and resident judge who guided many Cebuano singers to realize their full potential.

On Friday evening, January 12, 2023, the first day of the 15th season of the Sinulog Idol competition kicked off at the Fuente Osmeña stage.

READ: Coach J: Cebu’s ‘ultimate voice coach’, a genuine friend and an enigma

But before the finalists took to the stage to showcase their vocal gifts, the audience got to witness a tribute prepared in honor of the late Coach Jay.

Coach Jay was found lifeless along the road in Naga City, southern Cebu on December 30, 2023.

In the video tribute, heartwarming photos of Coach Jay with her friends and peers in the creative industry were displayed in celebration of her impact on the lives of others.



Coach Jay was remembered by her colleagues for her strength and courage that inspired those around her.

Gloria Villarojo, chairman of the Sinulog Idol Contest, said that Coach Jay would surely have wanted the show to continue despite what happened to her.

“As what Coach Jay would say, the show must go on. Whatever it is, ang katong the past year sakit man to para namo sa Sinulog Idol. Pero karon, it’s already 2024, so the show must go on,” she stated.

As her message to a lost colleague, Villarojo stated that they will be making Coach Jay proud once again with this season’s show.

“So Coach Jay, I know you are proud of us. And we will still make you proud with all of this Sinulog Idol,” she said.

Meanwhile, a tribute was also prepared in memory of Ricky Ballesteros, a former Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) executive director who passed away on July 8, 2023.

With Coach Jay’s absence this season, a new judge was invited to help in the deliberations.

Joining resident judges Ryan Mark Borinaga and Apple Aberquez is accomplished international theater actor and voice coach, Fritz Ian Palomares.

The first time Sinulog Idol judge will be working alongside the two other judges in pondering over who among the 12 finalists have what it takes to be called the grand champion.

READ: Cebu’s Sinulog Idol mourns passing of ‘ultimate vocal coach’

The Sinulog Idol Season 15 will be a week-long competition from January 12 until the grand finale on Thursday, January 18.

This season, a total of 12 finalists will be battling it out until only one will remain standing worthy of the title as champion who embodies the spirit of Sinulog.

Here is a list of the Sinulog Idol Season 15 finalists:

Mary Khem Cabagte from the municipality of Minglanilla

Jon Lori Pantilgan from Carcar City

Patricia Sofia Capon from Danao City

John Ryan Panuncialman from Carcar City

Angeline Y. Maurin from Aloguinsan Cebu

Bon Miguel Baquiran from Argao,Cebu

Veronica Jañola from Poblacion Pardo, Cebu City

Rodel Pogoy from Cordova, Cebu

Kimberlee Gil Carreon from the Municipality of Barili

Niño Canasa from Carcar City

Gerlyn Ville Abaño from Inayawan, Cebu City

Klarylle May B. Dumancas from Talisay City

The Sinulog Idol grand finals will be held at the Fuente Osmeña Circle on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

READ: Celebrity deaths with the strongest impact