TIMELINE: The brutal killing of Sinulog Idol’s ‘Coach J’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Joel Jude Unchuan, also known as Coach J, shocked Cebu with her death.

Her lifeless body was found in a grassy portion of Brgy. Inayagan, Cebu City last year, leaving many particularly her family, friends, and mentees in disbelief of her brutal death.

Recently, authorities have already lodged formal complaints against one of the suspects behind her killing after surrendering on January 12.

Nevertheless, the case remains open as investigators explore the possibility of others being involved.

Based on facts presented by the police, here’s a timeline of Unchuan’s killing, from the discovery of her body to the filing of charges against a truckboy believed to be part of the crime.

December 30, 2023

On the morning of December 30, 2023, concerned citizens reported to authorities a dead body dumped along the road in Sitio Palanas, Brgy. Inayagan in Naga City, southern Cebu.

Eventually, the victim was identified as Joel Jude Unchuan, or Coach J.

Dubbed as Cebu’s ‘Ultimate Vocal Coach’, she was instrumental in the formation of the Sinulog Idol competition and even served as part of its panel of judges since then.

Relatives and peers immediately called for a swift justice on her death.

READ MORE: Cebu’s Sinulog Idol mourns passing of ‘ultimate vocal coach’

Police then started looking for Unchuan’s vehicle, whom they considered one of their strongest leads in cracking the case.

READ MORE: LOOK: Dead man found dumped by the road in Naga, Cebu

December 31, 2023

Police quickly reviewed surveillance footage near the area where Unchuan’s body was found, retracing her steps in the hours leading to her death.

On the same day, the suspects allegedly left Unchuan’s sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Liloan town, northern Cebu.

January 1, 2024

Authorities located Unchuan’s car parked along the highway near a carwash in Brgy. Yati in Liloan town, more than 50 kilometers north of Naga City.

The black-metallic SUV, displaying the coach’s distinctive J logo on the windshield, held various belongings of the victim.

A carwash attendant and a barangay tanod (village peacekeeper in English) alerted enforcers about the abandoned vehicle, stating it had been parked there since December 31, 2023.

January 2, 2024

After the SUV was taken under police custody, investigators managed to view its global positioning system (GPS) history and discovered that the vehicle may have been used by the perpetrators to transport and dump Unchuan’s body in Naga City.

On December 29, the vehicle left Nivel Hills in Brgy. Lahug, Cebu City. Before arriving in Naga City, it made several trips to the cities of Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu for a couple of hours, leading authorities to the theory that Unchuan may have been killed inside her vehicle.

READ MORE: Two men spotted leaving vehicle of Coach J in Liloan

In addition, more closed-circuit television (CCTV) videos emerged, including those from establishments in Brgy. Yati that showed two men disembarking the vehicle after parking it on the sidewalk.

January 3, 2024

Police found the coach’s smartphone, and sent it for digital forensics to gather more leads, and discovered that her P30,000 cash stored in the car’s compartment went missing.

Additionally, there were no signs of forced entry into the SUV, suggesting that Unchuan might have been acquainted with the suspects.

READ MORE: Coach J murder: Abandoned SUV, cellphone keys to solving murder

January 4, 2024

Initial findings from the police revealed that Unchuan may have died due to strangling and that the perpetrators may have committed it inside the victim’s car.

At this point, investigators raised three possible motives behind the killing – crime of passion, personal grudge, or robbery.

READ MORE: Coach J: Cebu’s ‘ultimate voice coach’, a genuine friend and an enigma

January 10, 2024

After several days of collecting evidence, accounts from witnesses, interviews with relatives and friends, and gathering CCTV footage, the police announced they already identified a person of interest.

They were able to trace the individual through forensic examinations done on Unchuan’s vehicle.

January 12, 2024

On January 12, 2024, a truckboy showed up before the Naga City Police Station and reportedly told authorities that he was the one who killed Unchuan.

Sanny Ramayrat Lumangca, a 21-year-old man from Misamis Occidental, apparently issued an extra-judicial confession, claiming that he was the one who strangled the Sinulog Idol judge inside her car using a belt while they made a stop in Mandaue City.

His claims coincided with the car’s GPS history as well as CCTV footage, police noted.

Lumangca, in an interview with reporters, said he killed the vocal coach due to hatred. He added that he had met Unchuan a couple of times before the night he allegedly committed the crime.

Lumangca’s admissions led police to consider a personal grudge as a possible motive.

However, authorities remained open to the idea that others might be responsible for Unchuan’s death and continued their search.

January 13, 2024

The 15th season of the Sinulog Idol contest began with a somber and touching tribute to Unchuan, with organizers and contestants remembering the good memories and the legacy she left.

READ MORE: Sinulog Idol tribute shows how well-loved Coach Jay was

January 16, 2024

The Naga City Police Station filed murder charges against Lumangca. But at the same time, investigations continue not only to verify the 21-year-old’s claims but also to explore the possibility that other people may have been involved in the crime.

In an earlier press conference, the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) pointed out that they will not solely rely on Lumangca’s confession, adding that their investigators discovered inconsistencies in his statement, particularly his claim of driving from Mandaue City to Naga City despite his inability to drive a vehicle. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP