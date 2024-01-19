Cebu Archdiocese warns: ‘Beware of scammers exploiting Child Jesus for donation’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As the religious atmosphere of Fiesta Señor and Sinulog permeates Cebu, it seems that some individuals are taking advantage of the vulnerability of the devotees.

In the public advisory released by the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cebu on January 19, it warned the general public about individuals visiting houses and establishments, falsely using the Holy Child Jesus to collect donations.

“Pahibalo. Adunay mga nagsuroy-suroy karon sa mga kabalayan ug establisemento nga nagdala sa Niño Jesus ug nangayo og donasyon,” read in an excerpt of the released statement.

(Reminder. There are people who are visiting houses and establishments who bring the Niño Jesus and who are asking for donations)

It added, “Palihug pagmatngon nga dili sila sakop sa Roman Catholic Church.”

(Please, be vigilant because they are not members of the Roman Catholic Church.)

According to the post, “Pax Te Cum” is no longer conducted since the Christmas season is already over.

“Pax Te Cum” is a Latin phrase that translates to “Peace be with you” in English. It is often used as a greeting or farewell, especially in religious contexts.

As the faithful celebrate Fiesta Señor and Sinulog, let us remain vigilant against those who seek to exploit the sacred occasion for personal gain.

Let this be a reminder to protect the sanctity of the festivities and uphold the true spirit of devotion.

