Reminders from Basilica for the 459th Fiesta Señor

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Basilica Minore del Santo Niño is urging the pilgrims or the devotees who will be going to the Basilica for the 459th Fiesta Señor to observe the reminders that they provided.

Fr. John Ion Miranda, head for safety, security, peace and order, and secretariat for the Fiesta Señor 2024, said that they had been working hard to have a “safety, orderly, and solemn” celebration of the Fiesta Señor.

With this, he provided some reminders that the Augustinian friars in the Basilica want the devotees to observe.

Entrances

Miranda said that all entrances of the general devotees for the holy masses would be near the Magellan’s Cross. This means that the devotees must enter the church from Magallanes Street.

“Then, we provided a courtesy lane for the senior citizens, persons with disabilities (PWDs), and pregnant women with one companion, dili tibuok pamilya (not all members of the family), in P. Burgos Street,” he said.

He said that inside the Basilica they provided two areas for the PWDs and senior citizens.

Karaang dagkotanan

“Ang karaang dagkotanan, ato tong ge-intend for the senior citizens and PWDs para mas duol gyud sila sa pagsaulog sa atoang santos nga misa,” he said.

(The old area where candles are offered and lighted, we intended that [area] for the senior citizens and PWDs so that they would be nearer in celebrating the holy mass.

Moreover, all the entrances for the candle lighting area (dagkutanan) is located near D. Jakosalem Street since the dagkutanan was transferred to Colegio del Sto. Niño (CSN) grounds.

The dagkutanan was previously located inside the Basilica, near the pilgrim center.

Meanwhile, all the exits are on Osmeña Boulevard.

Wear appropriate clothing

On top of that, Miranda urged all the devotees to wear appropriate clothing that fit the church.

“Since this is a holy mass, this is a celebration of faith, this is not a Mardi Gras or street party, kindly wear appropriate clothing,” he said.

The devotees can wear long sleeves or collared blouses, dresses that are below the knee, long skirts, T-shirts or collared shirts, and slack pants. However, they are not strict when it comes to footwear.

“Avoid lang gyud very short, shorts,” he said.

(Just avoid very short, shorts.)

For those who fail to wear proper dress code, Miranda said that they could not enter inside Basilica but they could stay outside in the Plaza Sugbo area or Osmeña Boulevard area.

Miranda added that the Basilica could offer scarves, especially to the women, however they are only limited to 300. Hence, they could not cater to all the devotees who did not wear the proper dress code.

Reminders tackling chairs, staying hydrated

Moreover, Miranda reminded the devotees to stay hydrated, as they would also expect hot weather during the Fiesta Señor celebration. They would also allow the bringing of umbrellas.

And for those who will bring chairs, he urged the public to bring only the small ones that would not occupy much space inside.

“Ayaw lang tong pang camping nga chairs, kato lang gyung gagmay para igo ra sa Basilica. Magpahinumdom lang ko na basin ma observe ninyo nga dili kaayo puno ang Basilica. We intend to do that para naa pay space for emergency lanes,” he said.

(Just don’t bring chairs, those small ones so that it would fit or not occupy space at the Basilica. I am just reminding the devotees that perhaps you can observe that the Basilica is not full. We intend to do that so that there will be space for emergency lanes.)

Only 500 devotees can be inside Basilica

This year, Miranda said that they only allow less than 5,000 devotees inside the Basilica to enter.

“Wala gyud nato gihundred percent capacity ang Basilica kay in case naay emergency, naa pa tay room for that. Molimit lang gyud ta’g less than 5,000 nga pasudlon sa Basilica del Santo Niño,” Miranda said.

(We would not implement the 100 percent capacity of the Basilica because in case of emergency, we still have room for that.

The number of devotees inside will be identified by the security personnel using their ticker, Miranda said.

“For the past years napud, ato napud nang na determine kung asa dapit ang puno, mao nanay limit nato,” he added.

He said that they need a “breathing room” for safety purposes.

One of the reminders: Follow safety protocols

Furthermore, he also reminded the devotees to be mindful and careful of their valuables.

He added that the devotees must always follow the directional map, safety protocols, and advisories and announcements of the Augustinian friars especially during masses.

“Upon entering the Basilica del Santo Niño, let us stay calm, do not rush and let us avoid pushing each other. Makasulod ang tanan (All can enter),” he said.

But for those who could not enter the Basilica, they could stay on the street of Osmeña Boulevard or in Plaza Sugbo since the church also provided LED screens for the devotees to watch.

Meanwhile, to those who would attend the foot processions, Miranda reminded the public to be careful of the yellow separators along Osmeña Boulevard, for their safety.

The Walk with Jesus, which also marks the opening salvo for the 459th Fiesta Señor, will be on Thursday, January 11.

